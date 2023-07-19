TikToker alleges Bachelorette villain Brayden Bowers dated her right before going on the show

A TikTok user has claimed Brayden Bowers, The Bachelorette Season 20’s villain, dated her right before the show began filming.

Since his arrival on Charity Lawson’s season, Brayden has polarized viewers everywhere. He received the first impression rose, charming Charity with boyish giddiness and infectious energy. They shared a little make-out session, but afterward, Charity’s brother Nehemiah, undercover as a contestant, noted that Brayden was bragging about their smooch.

It was the first red flag of many, but none of the red flags bothered viewers as much as Brayden’s penchant for dangly earrings. Fans expressed their distaste for the contestant with countless earrings memes

But it seems as though another damning red flag has come out about Bowers. Patty Spak, a yoga instructor and host of “The Healing House” podcast, revealed that he had dated her before he went on the Bachelorette.

In the TikTok, Spak wrote, “POV: You dated 1 person in San Diego, spend the holidays, meet the fam, and they end up on the Bachelorette right after.”

The video then transitions to a supercut of pictures of Brayden and Patty as a couple. “Whoaa, this better blow up.” TikTok user @breetendo64 wrote. “How are producers not doing better due diligence on these people?!”

One TikTok user hilariously commented, “Why didn’t you tell him the dangly earring were the WORST.”

Since Brayden was sent home on the last episode, this revelation will likely have no bearing on his relationship with Charity, but it may be a point of contention during the live “Men Tell All” episode coming up in a few weeks.