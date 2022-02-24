‘I hate working at subway lol’: Subway worker blasts customers who order a dozen cookies in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A Subway worker went viral on TikTok for stating how annoying it is when customers order a dozen cookies, sparking a debate. Is it in the spirit of being a Subway patron to… order a bunch of cookies?

@subway_mokena is a Subway employee and TikTok content creator who posts funny videos of his job at Subway. His Feb. 5 video poking fun at how annoying it is when customers order a dozen cookies got over 122,300 views and 7,639 views since posting.

Captioned, “Happens too often,” the video shows subway workers making cookies. Text layovers narrate the video and it is dubbed with comedic audio.

“Customer: Can I order a dozen cookies,” reads a text layover as an employee stands at the register.

A devil eyes filter and dramatic music underscores the Subway worker’s annoyance as he puts cookies in the oven.

Another text layover reads, “Having to make another dozen cookies.”

This is just the latest in a series of viral TikToks posted by fast-food workers commiserating about their job. In one viral video, a former Dunkin’ Donuts employee claimed that most of their food isn’t fresh. Another viral video shows a former McDonald’s employee sharing tips for getting the most out of their order.

Many of the comments sympathized with the Subway worker’s plight.

“Closing a sub that has every veggie 😓😓,” says @jdrizzle17.

“One time someone was like ‘can I get ALL of your cookies’ and we couldn’t deny them technically. It was the end of the night so it was fine but still,” says @conner_rad.

Some said that working at Subway isn’t very difficult.

“Bro you work at subway, it aint that hard,” says @bryantmoorelandofficial.

“Called working deal with it 😂,” says @cameronxrs.

The Daily Dot reached out to @subway_mokena and Subway for comment via TikTok message and email.

