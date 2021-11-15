‘This ice cream has been here for a week’: TikToker raises concerns after neighbor leaves Cold Stone delivery on doorstep

Shirai Wiggins (@shiraiwiggins) was worried about her neighbor after she noticed they left a delivery of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream outside their door for a week in viral TikTok.

“I’m scared! #neighbor,” the caption reads. The video got over 207,100 views and 5,087 likes since posting Sunday.

The viral TikTok shows Wiggins’s apartment hallway and an untouched ice cream delivery outside her neighbor’s door. A text overlay reads, “I think somethings wrong with my neighbor this ice cream has been here for a week!”

In the comment section, Wiggins stated she would call the police. Commenters speculated on the neighbors’ whereabouts and recommended a wellness check.

“Why would it take someone a week why not days ago? Knock get someone involved,” @tinapanick said.

“Ask the apartment to do a wellness check! Hopefully that unit is vacant and the ice cream was delivered to the wrong door but you never know,” @asnailwithanxiety said.

Fortunately, the neighbor appears to be fine. A follow-up video posted earlier today shows that the delivery is gone.

The creator also posted in the comment section: “Update! They’re fine! They moved out had a delivery service ordered to their old address on accident!! Just glad everyone’s ok!”

Folks were relieved that everyone was OK and emphasized the importance of checking in on neighbors.

“Sadly had to call for a welfare check last week on our elderly neighbor,” @subisyn said. “She had been deceased for over a week. Check on your neighbors.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @shiraiwiggins for comment.

