Viral TikTok seemingly reveals bars are ‘scamming’ customers with short drinks

A recent TikTok seemingly shows that customers are getting short-changed when buying cocktails in bars and restaurants.

In her video, Grace Bowker reveals that two martinis can fit into a single glass. She tests the theory with her boyfriend, professional boxer Alex Murphy, according to Tyla.

“Apparently if you have a martini glass like this, you can pour another full martini into the gap,” she says.

In the next clip, Bowker and Murphy are in awe as Murphy effortlessly pours his entire Martini into his girlfriend’s glass.

The video has already racked up more than 1 million views, and some in the comments were upset that restaurants are seemingly “overcharging” for drinks.

“We’ve been scammed by bars all this time,” one said.

“How am I going to be able to order a cocktail again knowing that?” another wrote.

Before you get too upset, though, most commenters point out that martinis aren’t supposed to be filled to the brim. And as long as a bar is pouring the designated amount of alcohol into the glass—you’re not really getting scammed.

“It’s because [of] the shape of the glass,” one person wrote. “And bars leave a gap so they can get it to your table without spilling it everywhere.”

“Except the price you pay is for the volume of alcohol so it doesn’t matter that it fits in another glass,” someone else commented.

