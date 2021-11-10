‘Chicken shortage so real’: TikTok appears to show Chinese restaurant using Dino nuggets

A TikToker caught a Chinese restaurant apparently using dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets for its sesame chicken.

The video’s creator seeming changed their username to @dinonuggies4life2021 after the video gained viral attention in just one week.

The video shows a hot bar at a buffet with the words” “Are y’all seeing what I’m seeing?” as “It’s a Hard Knock Life” from Annie plays in the background.

The video was uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 4, and it’s amassed over 10 million views, 1 million likes, and over 10,000 comments since. Many TikTokers shared their disbelief in the comments section. Others suspected the Dino nuggets taste good.

“Chicken shortage so real they replaced it with prehistoric meat,” one commenter joked. Another demanded to know whether or not the dish was good or not.

According to USA Today, the country experienced the start of a poultry shortage in May 2021. The publication spoke with National Chicken Council spokesman Tom Super, who confirmed that “Yes, supply is somewhat tight, but the sky certainly isn’t falling.”

He continued, “chicken producers are doing everything they can to overcome the devastating impact of Mother Nature when she inflicted the once-in-a-lifetime winter storm on Texas and nearby states – major chicken producing regions.”

