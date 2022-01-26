TikToker makes boyfriend’s lock screen a picture of a girl he liked on IG in viral TikTok, sparking debate

TikToker Jillian Stevens (@jillianstevensss) has been forced to defend her boyfriend after her viral TikTok caused people to pick apart her relationship.

The TikTok, which was seven seconds long, was posted on Jan.17 and has garnered more than 300,000 views.

“My bf when he wakes up bc he liked some girls pic on Instagram so I saved it as his lock screen since he likes it so much,” the video’s overlay text reads. In it, Stevens lip-syncs to the viral sound: “Oh my god, she’s insane,” sampled from Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@jillianstevensss/video/7053915077447159086

Many commenters are women agreeing with Stevens’ response to her boyfriend’s alleged actions. Many said they would even try the “petty” move on their own boyfriends.

“You’re giving me ideas,” one commented, while another said they will “add it to my to-do list.”

While the TikToker clarified in the pinned comment that the video is a joke and they’re very much in love, it did not stop criticism from bubbling up around the couple.

“People can’t take jokes on this app,” she replied to a comment. “Supposedly I’m supposed to break up my happy healthy relationship bc he liked a post on Instagram.”

A few other comments called her toxic and the move unhealthy, with one commenting an actual red flag emoji.

In a follow-up video, Stevens replied to a comment that said: “Bestie no man that puts his snap in his bio and is liking other girls photos is loyal.” The new TikTok shows her going through her boyfriend’s phone and scrolling through all his social media. In an effort to prove her boyfriend’s fidelity, she shows his direct messages, Instagram likes, and TikTok likes—all free of women.

“Pipe down,” her caption reads. “I can ask for his phone at any given moment & he just hands me it…he’s loyal sis.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jillianstevensss via Instagram direct message.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot