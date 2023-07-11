The ‘Wonka’ trailer is here, and people are reacting to Timothée Chalamet’s acting

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Wonka. The film will star Call Me by Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet as the titular Willy Wonka. At under three minutes, the trailer’s plot is a prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It depicts Wonka’s early years and rise as a mastermind and slightly odd chocolate maker.
“The little mermaid, barbie and willy wonka.. a great year for us childish adults,” @ihythreat tweeted. Since his 2021 confirmation in the prequel, Chalamet’s debut as Wonka has been highly anticipated.
The famed Roald Dahl character is a somewhat polarizing protagonist, surprisingly. His devoted love for all things chocolate is, at times, questionable.
Naturally, there are already memes involving clips from the trailer—especially the way Chalamet delivers one line: “I’m making chocolate, of course. How do you like it? Dark? White? Nutty? Absolutely insane?”
The movie is set for December 15 release this year, right in time for the holidays.