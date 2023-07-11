Willy Wonka

The ‘Wonka’ trailer is here, and people are reacting to Timothée Chalamet’s acting

'I'm making chocolate, of course.'

Sayou Cooper 

Sayou Cooper

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 11, 2023   Updated on Jul 11, 2023, 6:03 pm CDT

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Wonka. The film will star Call Me by Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet as the titular Willy Wonka. At under three minutes, the trailer’s plot is a prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It depicts Wonka’s early years and rise as a mastermind and slightly odd chocolate maker.

Along with Chalamet, other cast in the film include The Crown‘s Olivia Colman, Key & Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key, and English actress Sally Hawkins. Bridget Jones’s Diary actor Hugh Grant also makes an appearance an Oompa Loompa.

“The little mermaid, barbie and willy wonka.. a great year for us childish adults,” @ihythreat tweeted. Since his 2021 confirmation in the prequel, Chalamet’s debut as Wonka has been highly anticipated.

The famed Roald Dahl character is a somewhat polarizing protagonist, surprisingly. His devoted love for all things chocolate is, at times, questionable.

Naturally, there are already memes involving clips from the trailer—especially the way Chalamet delivers one line: “I’m making chocolate, of course. How do you like it? Dark? White? Nutty? Absolutely insane?”

The movie is set for December 15 release this year, right in time for the holidays.

*First Published: Jul 11, 2023, 5:59 pm CDT

