The ‘Wonka’ trailer is here, and people are reacting to Timothée Chalamet’s acting

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Wonka. The film will star Call Me by Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet as the titular Willy Wonka. At under three minutes, the trailer’s plot is a prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It depicts Wonka’s early years and rise as a mastermind and slightly odd chocolate maker.

First trailer for #WONKA starring Timothée Chalamet has been released.



pic.twitter.com/yW651kG29D — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 11, 2023 Along with Chalamet, other cast in the film include The Crown‘s Olivia Colman, Key & Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key, and English actress Sally Hawkins. Bridget Jones’s Diary actor Hugh Grant also makes an appearance an Oompa Loompa.

“The little mermaid, barbie and willy wonka.. a great year for us childish adults,” @ihythreat tweeted. Since his 2021 confirmation in the prequel, Chalamet’s debut as Wonka has been highly anticipated.

i better see Timothee Chalamet giving his all in the Wonka dance sequences like he did here pic.twitter.com/CBbe7ydjKj — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) July 11, 2023

The famed Roald Dahl character is a somewhat polarizing protagonist, surprisingly. His devoted love for all things chocolate is, at times, questionable.

Willy wonka is a FREAK. I’ve had chocolate too bro. Not gonna act all weird because of it — pj (@pjayevans) July 11, 2023

Naturally, there are already memes involving clips from the trailer—especially the way Chalamet delivers one line: “I’m making chocolate, of course. How do you like it? Dark? White? Nutty? Absolutely insane?”

Here's the Wonka trailer but with Gonzo as Willy Wonka. pic.twitter.com/ZzktI2E2AO — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 11, 2023

can’t stop thinking about this line reading pic.twitter.com/tU4WE54qvn — iana murray (@ianamurray) July 11, 2023

me when I’m making chocolate of course pic.twitter.com/fnVrlIRfCi — shonen o’brien (@TECHNOlR) July 11, 2023

The movie is set for December 15 release this year, right in time for the holidays.