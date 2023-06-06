Timothee Chalamet dancing in group with caption 'THEY GOT TIM (@TCHALAMET) OUT HERE VIBING' (l) Timothee Chalamet dancing in group with caption 'THEY GOT TIM (@TCHALAMET) OUT HERE VIBING' (c) Timothee Chalamet dancing in group with caption 'THEY GOT TIM (@TCHALAMET) OUT HERE VIBING' (r)

‘Muad’Dib moves without rhythm to avoid Shai-Hulud’: The internet loves dancing Timothée Chalamet

He was seen dancing at the same party Zendaya attended.

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 6, 2023

Since the paparazzi pictures of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dropped, fueling rumors about their suspected romance, the internet has been talking a lot about the Dune actor lately.

Specifically, this new video of the actor dancing at the birthday bash for Zendaya’s assistant. The party was held last weekend, with several videos of the affair spreading online.

Along with chatting it up with Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet can be seen Swag Surfin’ and dancing with other partygoers.

This isn’t the first time Chalamet’s dancing has gone viral. On TikTok, a 2012 YouTube video of the young actor performing is trending again.

“Nah the rent was DUEEEE😭😭😭”, a top comment reads on @momoneyduh‘s TikTok of the performance that has 1.4 million views.

@momoneyduh Replying to @Jaeellyyn ♬ NOW CHOP – mo ☆

Premiering his rap alter ego “Timmy Tim,” the actor can be seen rapping and dancing to a hip-hop mix enthusiastically.

“It’s giving Kevin G vibes 😂” another TikToker commented, referencing the infamous Kevin G rap scene from the 2004 movie Mean Girls.

*First Published: Jun 6, 2023, 6:09 pm CDT

