‘They’re having a Simpson’s moment’: People think ‘The Purge’ predicted the year 2022

Fashion model and influencer Rosie Graham (@rosiegraham_) raised suspicions in a viral TikTok video when she alluded that The Purge may have predicted 2022.

The video shows Graham watching the first purge movie and a TV screen with the read, “America, 2022. Unemployment is at 1%. Crime is at an all-time low. Violence barely exists.” It then continued to read, “With one exception…”

The next screen read, “Blessed be the Founding Fathers for letting us Purge and cleanse our souls, Blessed be America, a nation reborn.”

This freaked some people because that would mean that the “purge” would become a real-life event that allows citizens to commit any and all crimes they choose in a span of 12 hours with no legal consequences. Users expressed fear and worry over the possibility of this being true.

One user commented, “I just watched this last night and had a panic attack.”

Another commented, “Unlocked a new irrational fear.”

Others felt that there was a big deal being made for nothing.

One user stated, “Why are people freaking out? It’s a movie. Chill y’all.”

The Purge debuted in 2013. The film featured a wealthy family being held hostage because they were “harboring the target of a murderous syndicate” during the during the hours of the purge

The comments section lit up with people in a panic because of the correlation that many have seen with the famous TV show, The Simpsons. There has been an ever-going trend for years that this TV show somehow predicts the future.

One user commented, “They’re having a Simpsons moment.”

People believe the TV show “predicted” historical events such as the U.S. capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, but in other cases, they didn’t get the picture entirely correct.

The Daily Dot reached out to Graham via Instagram.

