People are slamming a New York magazine article about a 17-year-old who shared nude photos of his girlfriend without permission

New York magazine’s vertical The Cut is being slammed over an article it published about alleged cancel culture in schools—one which frames teenage boys who commit sexual assault or abuse as the victims.

Described as “irresponsible,” “regressive,” and “disturbing” by commenters online, the article, titled “Canceled at 17,” lays out events at a school where a reckoning on sexual violence took place among the student body during the return to in-person schooling after the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to the article, an influx of complaints against fellow students began shortly after the return to in-person schooling, some of which referred to events that occurred years previously but which “no longer felt right after 18 months stuck at home.” After the alleged failure of the school to properly address multiple complaints of sexual abuse and violence, something the article’s author dismisses as an inherent failure of Title IX rather than the school administration, students organized a walkout in protest. On the same day, a list was found written on a wall in the girl’s bathroom, entitled “People to look out for” and naming several male students.

The way this article frames Diego as the one we should feel sorry for is why the girls made a list. They're the ones looking out for their safety while adults who write for major publications are still trying to make you feel bad for the boys who harm them. https://t.co/kuezElf2uY pic.twitter.com/We8ZHkFOE2 — Kat | Parrannnah on AO3 (@KatAtomic2) June 21, 2022

For some reason, the article chooses to focus on one of these boys, Diego, and the impact that being ostracized by his peers—over showing other people a naked photograph of his then-girlfriend Fiona without her consent—has had on him. While touching on some of the genuine problems that can and have arisen from situations like this—a boy was wrongly added to the list because he shared a first name with the actual abuser, a boy using this anti-sexual abuse movement as an excuse to stalk, control and abuse others—the author concentrates heavily on Diego, his emotional state, and just how unfair to him it is that other people don’t want to be friends with him after what he did.

Wow, that poor boy truly is a victim of (reads article) people finding out about his sex crime against his girlfriend and not liking that, is no one safe. — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) June 21, 2022

Describing him as “enormously appealing but also very canceled” with eyes that are “dark, goofy, and sad,” it isn’t until the author has waxed lyrical about him and his suffering for almost a thousand words (902 to be exact) that we’re even told what he did to get canceled in the first place. With an emphasis on his then drunkenness, his hindsight recognition that he “really fucked up,” and a request from the author that we “consider setting aside judgment for a moment,” his “stupid mistake” is then revealed to be something that’s recognized as a sex crime in multiple jurisdictions.

Diego is a multi layered human being with a sensitive soul and many interests outside of sex crimes. He doesn't like people being mean to him. Fiona is a very hot girl. Like, crazy hot. Let's take a moment to describe her hotness. – NY Mag — Mynameistim (@Mynameistim8) June 22, 2022

why the fuck would you describe a minor’s nude being shown without her consent like this? https://t.co/whdTOalHCu pic.twitter.com/xqhZnoTg58 — Noodles 🐉 (@subaltspeaking) June 21, 2022

Despite the seriousness of what Diego did to Fiona, and his own apparent failure to understand the gravity of it with statements like “I was like, ‘I don’t appreciate getting treated like an abuser,’ ” the article continues to focus on him, the consequences he’s facing and his emotional state. When Fiona comes into view at all, it’s either a factual recitation of things she said or did, without any speculation on her emotional state, or a gushing depiction of her beauty; something many readers found especially disturbing, both as treatment of a minor who’d suffered a sexual violation and in how it’s presentation seemed to justify or excuse her ex-boyfriend’s actions.

The decision by the writer to call the victim of this SA "beautiful" as if it gives Diego an excuse to violate her is VERY telling. She is a minor and an assault victim. Treat HER as such. https://t.co/ToARNdzNQN — Shelby Hallow (@shelby_hallow) June 21, 2022

everything about this article in the cut is disturbing and regressive and awful, and including these (irrelevant) details is another way to imply “she deserved it”/“what to you expect”/“boys will be boys”. beauty is a weapon deployed against women. pic.twitter.com/efNSmOXqxO — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) June 21, 2022

It *sounds* like a positive description. Who wouldn’t want to be celestial?



But celestial beings worry not about our foolish human affairs. And in this society, we’ve been told from our Christian perspective that to forgive is divine. — Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) June 22, 2022

While there are genuine issues that could, and perhaps should, have been properly addressed by this article—such as the teens’ willingness to engage in social surveillance, the boys who genuinely were wrongly accused both at that school and another, the way racial dynamics come into play in situations like this, the longstanding culture of sexual assault and humiliation used as a bonding tool by teenage boys and the widespread tolerance for it—all it does is skirt around them while trying to use them as an excuse or an explanation as to why the “canceling” of Diego and boys like him is wrong. To many, the article just read as a string of excuses, and a plea that teen boys face no consequences when they sexually violate teen girls, with their youthful immaturity being held up as a reason for clemency but no similar mercy being shown to the teenagers who refuse to associate with them.

It's amazing that you turned this kid into a victim. Maybe he shouldn't have any friends in high school, and he can start over when he leaves his hometown. It's not cancel culture, people don't like creeps – his peers are totally reasonable. He didn't even face real consequences! pic.twitter.com/m1g8MsBZ4P — Lee Meyer (@boast_yo_skills) June 21, 2022

Having read the Think Piece of the Day, I have to ask: so what *should* the reaction of teenager girls be to finding out a boy at their school has been sharing nude photos without consent? How *should* they treat someone willing to violate another woman? Should they do nothing? — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 21, 2022

I'm anxious about driving the hate traffic they were clearly trawling for, but what struck me about Elizabeth Weil's NY Mag piece about "Diego" was how his youthful immaturity was held as exonerating of him, but the same grace was not offered to the kids who shunned him. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) June 22, 2022

Women have responded to the article by sharing their own experiences of sexual assault in a school setting, and the whisper networks they set up to protect each other when, as all too often happens, their schools did nothing to stop it.

we had a whisper network at my high school & it was the only way that i knew in advance that a guy from my acting class who asked me out on a date was a) a predator b) protected because his dad was rich and a politician.



I could not care less about Diego suffering consequences https://t.co/3BDuF4Mc4d — Extra Sauce Queen Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) June 21, 2022

In 2019, I wrote about some of the sexual harassment I dealt with in high school. I was a quiet kid and I didn't get invited to parties. Still, I spent 4 years sinking into a bog of teen sexual aggression and adult negligence. https://t.co/qBIBCr9HOh — Meg Conley (@_megconley) June 22, 2022

They are also pointing out that, historically, it’s the girls whose nudes are leaked and who are shunned, bullied, and abused by their classmates. And given the shocking frequency with which this happened, and still happens now, to teenage girls, where are all the glowing profiles humanizing them?

Literally the first time in history that a boy is socially shunned for sharing nudes without consent, instead of the girl, and The Cut devotes 10k words to a glowing tearful profile of him. https://t.co/oWIJ7SjjwQ — Brittany Knupper (@BrittanyKnupper) June 21, 2022

Come to think of it, we also had another girl whose nudes were leaked when I was in middle school. The boy who leaked them got a slap on the wrist, while the girl became so ostracized that she had to switch schools. I wonder why there was no cover story for her…? — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) June 21, 2022

when i was in middle school a girl sent a nude photo to a boy who then shared it with a massive group chat and she got ostracized and left our school district and ny mag didn’t write about that! https://t.co/x7nufTeXus — Remi Riordan (@ghostgirlly) June 21, 2022

Others asked, outside of warning each other and avoiding potentially predatory boys’ company, what exactly are teenage girls allowed to do to protect themselves?

to characterize the tactics of young girls to keep themselves safe as "cancel culture" is grotesque, not to mention completely devoid of the realities of actually being a girl. — justiça para dom e bruno #ForaBolsonaro (@NicoleFroio) June 21, 2022

A 17 year old boy sharing a girl’s nude to other classmates without her consent is seen only as a “mistake”, & an easily forgivable one at that, bc under patriarchy that girl is *his* object, & thus his misuse of her has no more moral weight than if he misused his textbook. — Your Friendly Butch Anarchist (@butchanarchy) June 22, 2022

We blame girls for being assaulted. Our justice system does it. Our social system does it. Our political system does it. So do you tell girls to risk spending time around someone who has already committed a sexual crime? If he assaults them, how much sympathy would they find? — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 21, 2022

Journalist Ernest Owens, an expert in cancel culture and author of the upcoming The Case for Cancel Culture, put together a Twitter thread addressing the article.

In my book, I discuss how "cancel culture" has been used as a dog-whistle (often by privileged individuals) to victim blame.



This story is a textbook example of how the term "cancelled" is used to distract from the actual harm being committed.



"Cancelled at 17." Really? — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 22, 2022

In addition to defending the individual’s right to choose not to associate with someone, Owens lays out how doing so is not canceling someone; it’s self-protection.

Society spends so much time throwing pity parties for abusers, racists, and powerful people being held accountable for the harm they cause — than actually reflect on those afflicted.



Are we really supposed to feel sorry for these men who did this? — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 22, 2022

He further weighs in to the layered privilege dynamics at play, and how those less privileged would never be granted this degree of leniency.

Speaking to the Daily Dot on the article’s insinuation that racism was a factor behind the accusations and “canceling” of the boys involved, Owens said, “It was a reckless conflation, used to weaponize the public’s understanding of racial injustice in order to gauge sympathy for Diego’s situation.”

This story is nothing but a dog-whistle to signal other privileged folks who might be getting woke to their bullshit by basically suggesting "Hey, this accountability thing can ruin us, consider your future offspring who will indeed fuck up."



A white women writing this, clearly. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 22, 2022

“I think the piece is a perfect example of how misguided society is on cancel culture,” Owens added. “Rather than unpack the causes that led to the 17-year-old facing dismissal from peers, the feature story, unfortunately, veers into misplaced victim-blaming.”

The article wants us to understand that boys like Diego, who is going to college and has been to four proms despite his ostracisation, are the real victims here. But it seems that for the most part, online at least, that’s a hard sell that no one is buying.