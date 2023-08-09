‘He knows every word’: Paramore invites Steph Curry on stage

Rock band Paramore is currently on tour in North America and is inviting special guests on stage. For their live performance of “Misery Business,” the band invited NBA athlete Steph Curry. The MVP serenaded concertgoers at The Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Golden State Warriors’ point guard is usually on the basketball court but had time Monday night to give an endearing rendition of the song.
“I feel like paramore will let anyone sing, you just gotta ask,” someone mentioned in TikToker @gswchris‘s video. The TikToker attended the concert and captured the moment for fans. His post has 3.2 million views.
Ayesha Curry, cookbook author and wife of Steph Curry, noted the couple’s love for the band. She captioned in an Instagram story, “We listened to paramore on one of our first dates…”
The About Last Night host noted the full circle moment for the couple. She added, “Honestly, one of the coolest nights.”
Other guests included Lil Uzi Vert At their May show in Madison Square Garden.