‘Don’t think I’m gonna make you something f*cking extravagant’: Starbucks worker puts customers who ask for the barista’s ‘favorite drink’ on blast, sparking debate

If you ask your barista to make you their favorite drink, you should definitely keep an open mind.

Starbucks barista TikToker @angry_barista went viral this week with a divisive TikTok about this very issue. Posted with the caption, “When a customer asks for my favorite drink,” the TikTok shows a barista pouring a plain black coffee—arguably the easiest drink on the menu.

“Seriously, don’t think I’m gonna make you something fucking extravagant,” they wrote. “NO time for that.”

This message struck a chord with barista TikTok and coffee-drinkers alike, attracting more than 200,000 views in a week. Some commenters sympathized with exhausted baristas who don’t have the time or energy to make more fancy drinks, while others argued that this was a fun part of the job.

“i work at starbucks and ppl who are like this ruin it for the baristas who love surprise drinks. it’s our job. make a strawberry açai with raspberry,” one commenter wrote.

Another barista agreed, writing, “that’s so sad, it’s not hard and it makes people happy. it’s my favorite part of the job and it brings people joy and doesn’t cost you a thing.”

These comments were definitely in the majority, as people chimed in with their favorite drinks to make for customers and suggested that @angry_barista was making the industry look bad.

However, there were definitely some people who agreed with the original TikTok, with several commenters joking that they’d just give customers water or milk if they asked for the barista’s favorite drink. “honestly as you should,” one wrote. “nobody has time for this in the drive thru during peak.”

Others shared their own methods they’ve used to deter these customers.

“NO BC SOMEONE ASKED FOR 4 SUPISE DRINKS DAILY AND WE DECIDED TO MAKE THE MOST EXPENSIVE INTRICATE DRINKS EVER THEY NEVER ASKED US 4 SUPRISE DRINKS,” one said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @angry_barista via TikTok comment.

