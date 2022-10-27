Starbucks order label on clear cup 'Vt Ic Brsg Oat E. No Ice Signature' (l) Starbucks barista covered in espresso (c) Starbucks barista with hand on coffee shaker with coffee spilled on counter (r)

‘How bad do we wanna quit starbucks after receiving a dumb order?’: Starbucks employee receives messy ‘no ice’ iced shaken espresso order

'The new weekly update doesn't let them order no ice anymore.'

In a viral video, TikToker Patricia Alvarez (@osnapitzpatty) gave a behind-the-scenes look at an order gone wrong as a fellow employee tried to shake espresso without ice.

“How bad do we wanna quit starbucks after receiving a dumb order?” the caption reads.

@osnapitzpatty how bad do we wanna quit starbucks after receiving a dumb order? 🧍🏻‍♀️ #starbucks #sbux #baristaproblems #baristatok ♬ original sound – dior

The customer specifically asked for no ice in the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, though baristas are instructed to shake espresso with ice in order to make it. Alvarez records her friend covered in coffee stains and a puddle of coffee on the counter next to a half-full shaker, presumably a result of the “no ice” request.

In the comments section, fellow Starbucks employees shared Alvarez’s pain.

“The new weekly update doesn’t let them order no ice anymore,” one user claimed. According to a Starbucks employee Reddit thread, weekly updates are provided to employees through the Partner Hub.

“I’ve had somebody order a brown sugar shaken upside down like what????” another said.

“All the time I’ve had to explain to fellow baristas heat causes plastic to expand and to not shake it just swirl it. Hope you guys were ok though,” a third user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alvarez via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.

