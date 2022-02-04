‘If you ask, we may give it to ya’: Starbucks worker reveals alleged ‘secret’ to getting free iced coffee in viral TikTok

If a late-night craving for coffee hits, this hack may be a way to get it for free.

In a TikTok video with over 68,000 views, TikToker @cinnamonfebreze shows what allegedly happens to the iced coffee at Starbucks at the end of the night.

Five of the largest-sized cups of iced coffee sit on the counter in the video with the overlay caption: “Trenta ice coffee that is dumped at the end of the night when Starbucks closes. If you ask nicely we may give them to ya.”

@cinnamonfebreze posted another video right after, adding that customers need to ask right before the store closes. The TikToker referred to it as a “secret” in one of the hashtags on the video.

Many baristas in the comments section alleged they also make too much iced coffee.

“We always make too much so we’re constantly harassing customers to take iced coffee,” one person wrote.

“Yes! Alot goes to waste if SOMEONE makes full batches [a] couple hours b4 closing,” another added.

Others offered other alleged hacks to get free things from Starbucks at night.

“Ask employees at night if they have extra food, they’ll give it to you for free,” @nicknicky98 responded in the comments section.

“Same [with] teas,” another person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @cinnamonfebreze via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email for comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot