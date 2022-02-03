‘This is not a Chili’s’: Starbucks barista puts customers who ask for drinks warmed up on blast in viral TikTok

Starbucks customers have had some pretty wild requests in the past, but people wanting their drink warmed up is the most confusing for this barista.

In a TikTok making its rounds on the FYP page, @thehighbarista answers the question: “What’s the most ridiculous request you’ve ever gotten?”

“What’s the expectation when you ask me to warm up your drink?” she questions.

“Because when you tell me that, it makes me think you want me to microwave it,” she continues in the video that’s been viewed over 17,000 times. “This is not a Chili’s”

“I will happily remake your drink, but I can not warm it up for you,” she concludes.

And while an interesting request, it’s in the video’s comments section—where others working in the industry dish on their requests—where things really heat up.

“A frappuccino with no ice,” one said. What makes a Frappuccino is either a coffee or creme liquid base blended with ice.

“Someone asked me if the cold brew comes hot,” another added. “Like not trying to be mean but it’s in the name babes.”

“One time someone wanted 18 scoops of blackberries in their very berry and so I just poured a whole bag in and then they wanted MORE,” @kellywilson8932 commented.

