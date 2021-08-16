shower pee

Nicole-Koehler/Wikimedia (CC-BY)

TikTok doctor goes viral for video on why peeing in the shower is bad

There are medical reasons that have nothing to do with sanitation.

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw 

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Internet Culture

Published Aug 16, 2021   Updated Aug 16, 2021, 9:41 am CDT

“Is it OK to pee in the shower?” is one of those questions that’s guaranteed to ignite a firestorm on social media. Twitter’s leg-washing debate has nothing on this. But while most opinions probably boil down to “gross” or “not gross,” this TikTok medical expert has a more sophisticated argument against shower urination.

Featured Video Hide

TikToker @scrambledjam is a medical doctor who posts a lot of videos about the bladder and pelvic floor, and her perspective has nothing to do with whether it’s sanitary to pee in the shower. It’s all about what shower-peeing can potentially do to your body.

Advertisement Hide

Her first argument relates to the famous Pavlov’s Dog experiment. She points out that if you make a habit of peeing in the shower, you may create a Pavlovian response to the sound of running water. This could easily cause problems down the line, when your bladder control is less effective in later life. Basically, hearing the sound of a shower could make you pee.

@scrambledjam

Reply to @gwas007 why you shouldn’t pee in the shower (probably part 1 of multiple?) #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

♬ Similar Sensation (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP

Her second point is specific to people who were assigned female at birth. “Your pelvic floor isn’t going to relax appropriately” if you pee standing up, she explains. “Which means that you aren’t really going to be emptying your bladder super well.”

Sharing an unexpected angle on a debate that’s usually dominated by people’s visceral reactions, this video is a great example of why TikTok needs more qualified experts on the platform.

Advertisement Hide

Top culture stories on the Dot

Fan theory thinks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are slowly remaking ‘Jenny From the Block’
World of Warcraft responds to Activision Blizzard sexual abuse scandal
Revisiting Woodstock 99

Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.

H/T Indy100

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 16, 2021, 7:11 am CDT

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw