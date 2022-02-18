‘When people ask for change and then give me it back’: Red Robin servers reveal their biggest pet peeves in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, several servers share their biggest pet peeves, encouraging other servers to join in via the comments section.

The video, posted by user @jeweltolbert, received 28,000 views. The confessions from Red Robin servers follow in the footsteps of a series by user @bobbiswan, who asks her own co-workers to share their pet peeves.

In the TikTok, one Red Robin server says they hate when customers ask for coffee at the burger joint.

“We’re not Starbucks,” they say.

The TikToker then shares her own pet peeve.

“When people ask for change and then give me it back,” she says.

Other pet peeves listed include when a table talks over them, singing the birthday song, customers raising their cup or hand at them to get their attention, and when customers ask other servers for things.

One server’s pet peeve, however, had to do with other servers.

“When servers ring in items on the 86 list,” they say, complaining about servers who ring in sold-out items.

Several servers chimed in with their own pet peeves in the comments section.

“Biggest pet peeve is when they compliment you and tip $3,” one user said.

“When I come to a table and say, ‘hi how are you’ and before I can even finish my sentence they cut me off with ‘I’ll have this to drink’ LIKE IM GREAT,” said another.

“Biggest pet peeve is when you ask them if they need something, they say no but then immediately ask another server for something,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @jeweltolbert via TikTok comment.

