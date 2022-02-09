‘When people order water with their fountain drinks’: Workers share biggest ‘pet peeves as a server’ in viral TikTok

A group of restaurant workers revealed their pet peeves about serving in a viral TikTok, prompting others to join in on the discussion.

Posted by Bobbi Swan (@bobbiswan), the video garnered 1.4 million views on the platform since it was posted on Jan. 27. In the video, Swan asks her coworkers what their pet peeves “as a server” are.

This is the second part in a series in which Swan asks her co-workers what their least favorite things are about being a server, and it starts off with one of her co-workers saying that her biggest pet peeve is being snapped at by customers.

“We’re not dogs,” the woman says in the video.

Another co-worker tells Swan that his biggest pet peeve is when he is carrying “a tray full of food and a hand full of cups, and someone snaps their fingers at me and is like, ‘Hey, can you do this for me?'”

Other pet peeves shared in the video include being cut off by customers, ordering water with fountain drinks, and tables saying that they are ready to order when they really aren’t.

Viewers who said they have also worked in restaurants as waitstaff shared some of the more bothersome aspects of the job in the comments section.

“When they seat themselves at a dirty table then complain about not having menus, silverware, and that the table is dirty,” one commenter wrote.

“Mine was people forgetting what they ordered,” another said. “These plates are burning my arms. Somebody claim their Fiesta Lime Chicken. Now.”

“Mine was when the guests would pull straws out of my apron,” another wrote. “It made me feel violated and they crossed a personal space line.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Swan via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video.

