The clothes on ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 are raising eyebrows

Season 6 of Selling Sunset was released on Netflix last week, and besides the obvious petty drama, viewers were intrigued by the over-the-top fashion. They wanted to know how the Oppenheim Group realtors were doing open houses and closing deals in extravagant, impractical attire.

The fashion on Selling Sunset has become a meme.

you think you know what clothes look like. and then you watch selling sunset. — kristin (@jkac) May 21, 2023

“Thinking about what would happen if I wore any of these outfits at my open houses,” TikToker @matildabox notes in her video which has garnered over 353,000 views. In the clip, a scene from episode 1 of the new season, cast members strut in style while wearing everything from revealing cocktail attire and corsets to full-blown evening wear.

“The girls absolutely slayed but if i wore any of these to work I would not be returning the next day,” the TikToker writes in the caption.

Usually designer-clad from head to toe, one can speculate on the costs of such ensembles. In a recent TikTok, cast member Chelsea Lazkani notes, “We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget. This is very standard in reality TV.”

From the get-go, Selling Sunset’s premise has been luxury real estate and its glamorous, thin, and mostly white realtors. So this season’s fashion turn isn’t so much a shock, but just drastic compared to its earlier days.

“Everyone’s tryna be like Christine,” another commenter says in @valentinaxoxoxo‘s popular video that amassed over 379,000 views on TikTok, referring to Christine Quinn, the designer-loving realtor who exited the show after season 5. The jury is still out on that one, but cheers to another binge-worthy season!