selling sunset outfits

Netflix

The clothes on ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 are raising eyebrows

'You think you know what clothes look like and then you watch selling sunset.'

Sayou Cooper 

Sayou Cooper

Internet Culture

Posted on May 23, 2023   Updated on May 23, 2023, 4:23 pm CDT

Season 6 of Selling Sunset was released on Netflix last week, and besides the obvious petty drama, viewers were intrigued by the over-the-top fashion. They wanted to know how the Oppenheim Group realtors were doing open houses and closing deals in extravagant, impractical attire.

The fashion on Selling Sunset has become a meme.

“Thinking about what would happen if I wore any of these outfits at my open houses,” TikToker @matildabox notes in her video which has garnered over 353,000 views. In the clip, a scene from episode 1 of the new season, cast members strut in style while wearing everything from revealing cocktail attire and corsets to full-blown evening wear. 

“The girls absolutely slayed but if i wore any of these to work I would not be returning the next day,” the TikToker writes in the caption.

@matildabax The girls absolutely slayed but if i wore any of these to work I would not be returning the next day 💀 💀 💀 #sellingsunset #sellingsunsetnetflix #sellingsunsetnewseason #sellingtampa #sellingsunsettiktok #sellingsunsetfashion #sellingsunsetvibes #sellingsunsetoutfit #chrishellstause #sellingsunsetchristine #sellingsunsetreunion #sellingsunsets ♬ Pretty (Sped Up) – MEYY

Usually designer-clad from head to toe, one can speculate on the costs of such ensembles. In a recent TikTok, cast member Chelsea Lazkani notes, “We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget. This is very standard in reality TV.”

@chelsealazkani Do we get a wardrobe budget on Selling Sunset?? 👗 #sellingsunset ♬ original sound – Chelsea Lazkani

From the get-go, Selling Sunset’s premise has been luxury real estate and its glamorous, thin, and mostly white realtors. So this season’s fashion turn isn’t so much a shock, but just drastic compared to its earlier days. 

“Everyone’s tryna be like Christine,” another commenter says in @valentinaxoxoxo‘s popular video that amassed over 379,000 views on TikTok, referring to Christine Quinn, the designer-loving realtor who exited the show after season 5. The jury is still out on that one, but cheers to another binge-worthy season!

Share this article
*First Published: May 23, 2023, 4:15 pm CDT

Sayou Cooper

Sayou Cooper is a freelance journalist covering the internet and popular culture.

Sayou Cooper
 