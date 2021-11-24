Celebrity lookalike TikTok brings out all kinds of people who just happen to be dead ringers for certain celebrities. And while one TikToker who looked like Scarlett Johansson went viral last year, another one has embraced the resemblance, going as far as to cosplay as Johansson’s Marvel character at a Black Widow premiere.

According to Caters News, Ekaterina Shumskaya, a Russian TikToker who shares videos with more than 10 million followers at @mimisskate and also goes by Kate, has heard comments that she looked like Johansson when she was 12. Although she’s dabbled in modeling when she was a teen, the similarities between Shumskaya and Johansson really started to pop out once Shumskaya started to cosplay as Black Widow on TikTok.

A supercut compiled and uploaded on YouTube in August features just a few of Shumskaya’s videos featuring her in Black Widow cosplay full to drive the point home. (At one point, Shumskaya’s username was even @kate_johansson.)

Many of Shumskaya’s TikTok’s featured her wearing one of Natasha Romanov’s many suits paired with a red wig. Sometimes, she’s dancing or recreating scenes from Marvel movies, but in other videos, she’s merely standing around or featuring imagery of Johansson.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mimisskate/video/7007105108085361921?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6891648662309537285

The cosplay efforts also extended to some of Johansson’s other non-Marvel films.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mimisskate/video/7021544852571704577?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6891648662309537285

Shumskaya would often be asked by her followers if she had met Johansson. In one video response, which was posted in October, Shumskaya said that they’ve only met “in my dreams.”

As viral as she’s gone on TikTok, not everyone notices the resemblance. Dressing up as Black Widow at a Black Widow premiere, she didn’t really get recognized for it.

“I dressed up and went down to the centre of town with a photographer, but no-one came out to see me,” she told the Mirror. “People just looked at me as if I was a weirdo. I was so embarrassed that I burst into tears and ran to a cafe to get changed.”

Her TikToks have allowed her to move to Moscow and pursue modeling. She admitted there’s a limitation as to how far she can pursue cosplaying as Johansson’s characters in Russia but also that she ultimately wants to become known beyond her Johansson videos.

“I want to live my own life, not Scarlett’s,” Shumskaya said.

H/T New York Post