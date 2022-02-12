‘File a lawsoup’: TikToker finds sachet in her Campbell’s soup can

A TikToker found a sachet resembling a tea bag in her Campbell’s soup can, and Campbell’s asked her to send it in for testing.

User @keyofcantsee is a TikTok content creator with over 157,700 followers who regularly posts videos about her day-to-day life as a blind person. After finding a teabag-like sachet in a can of Campbell’s soup right before she put it in the microwave, she recorded the experience and asked TikTok for advice.

“This is a new game called what’s in my soup?” the caption reads. The video got over 1.3 million views since it was posed three days ago.

The TikToker picks up a sachet of what commenters presume are herbs. She also shows her can of opened Campbell’s Well Yes!-brand Italian wedding soup.

“I found it in my soup can… It kind of feels like a tea bag except it’s really squishy,” says @keyofcantsee. “I’m glad I felt the corner of it poking my finger when I went to put it in the microwave because I am blind and I would’ve just put that in my mouth.”

In a follow-up video, @keyofcantsee says she called Campbell’s customer service and they took down her information. They also gave her some free coupons and asked her to send the sachet in “for testing.”

“Thank goodness somebody commented and told me to freeze the teabag type thing,” says @keyofcantsee. “Because they asked me to send it in to ‘do some testing,’ so I am super glad I saved it.”

Campbell’s canned soups aren’t supposed to contain any herb sachets, so the incident is likely due to a manufacturing oversight. Either way, it appears that @keyofcantsee doesn’t have a problem with it because she proclaimed her love of Campbell’s soup in the comments: “Also no one come for this soup. I love soup I just want to know what happened. Canned soup is life.”

Many of the commenters on the original video thought it was an herb sachet a worker forgot to take out.

“It was missed by the strainer!! Get free soup for life girl!!! Love this company too but 😉,” says @vee.veerose.

“It’s probably the herbs they use in the soup,” says @samlizzo0.

Some commenters advised her to try and get more than free soup.

“It looks like a bag of lawsuit seasonings,” says @dr3amcat.

“File a lawsoup,” says @lmfaoocarlos.

The Daily Dot reached out to Campbell’s and @keyofcantsee via email and TikTok message.

