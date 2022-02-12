‘File a lawsoup’: TikToker finds sachet in her Campbell’s soup can

A TikToker found a sachet resembling a tea bag in her Campbell’s soup can, and Campbell’s asked her to send it in for testing.
User @keyofcantsee is a TikTok content creator with over 157,700 followers who regularly posts videos about her day-to-day life as a blind person. After finding a teabag-like sachet in a can of Campbell’s soup right before she put it in the microwave, she recorded the experience and asked TikTok for advice.
“This is a new game called what’s in my soup?” the caption reads. The video got over 1.3 million views since it was posed three days ago.
@keyofcantsee This is a new game called what’s in my soup? #What’sInMySoup #Blind #Seriously #PleaseExplain #HelpMe #WhatIsThat #SoupCan #CannedSoup #Perplexed ♬ original sound – Gabriella
The TikToker picks up a sachet of what commenters presume are herbs. She also shows her can of opened Campbell’s Well Yes!-brand Italian wedding soup.
“I found it in my soup can… It kind of feels like a tea bag except it’s really squishy,” says @keyofcantsee. “I’m glad I felt the corner of it poking my finger when I went to put it in the microwave because I am blind and I would’ve just put that in my mouth.”
In a follow-up video, @keyofcantsee says she called Campbell’s customer service and they took down her information. They also gave her some free coupons and asked her to send the sachet in “for testing.”
@keyofcantsee Reply to @cindyd30 update #What’sInMySoup#Souperbowl #SoupCanned #CannedSoup ♬ original sound – Gabriella
“Thank goodness somebody commented and told me to freeze the teabag type thing,” says @keyofcantsee. “Because they asked me to send it in to ‘do some testing,’ so I am super glad I saved it.”
Campbell’s canned soups aren’t supposed to contain any herb sachets, so the incident is likely due to a manufacturing oversight. Either way, it appears that @keyofcantsee doesn’t have a problem with it because she proclaimed her love of Campbell’s soup in the comments: “Also no one come for this soup. I love soup I just want to know what happened. Canned soup is life.”
Many of the commenters on the original video thought it was an herb sachet a worker forgot to take out.
“It was missed by the strainer!! Get free soup for life girl!!! Love this company too but 😉,” says @vee.veerose.
“It’s probably the herbs they use in the soup,” says @samlizzo0.
Some commenters advised her to try and get more than free soup.
“It looks like a bag of lawsuit seasonings,” says @dr3amcat.
“File a lawsoup,” says @lmfaoocarlos.
The Daily Dot reached out to Campbell’s and @keyofcantsee via email and TikTok message.
