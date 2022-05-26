Ray Liotta remembered for meme legacy and a plethora of roles after his death

Tributes for actor Ray Liotta from around the world came pouring in after news of his sudden death in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67 broke earlier Thursday, and while one project was cited more than any other, the wide range of projects mentioned resulted in some great reflections of an actor with a vast career.

Liotta was best known for starring in the Martin Scorsese gangster drama Goodfellas, and his co-stars Robert De Niro and Lorraine Sacco eulogized him.

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” Bracco wrote. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Liotta’s career and legacy online went far beyond Goodfellas. Some people went to cite later films Liotta worked on such as Marriage Story and The Many Saints of Newark, as well as the vast array of often violent characters he portrayed.

RIP Ray Liotta I'll always remember you for beating up a creep in his own driveway pic.twitter.com/T3Ww23pOpg — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta wigging out on Robert Patrick in COPLAND, smashing him against a wall, sticking a dart up his nose. very memorable scene, to me. i think about it every time i jam a dart up some guy's nose. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wArZZ1WRJj — john (@johnsemley3000) May 26, 2022

Several tributes included a nod to his work in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which can come off as an oddly specific nod—but one that meant a lot to its audience.

Ray Liotta was Tommy Vercetti. It doesn’t get more iconic than that. — Zito (@_Zeets) May 26, 2022

There was even a nod to the small role he had in The Bee Movie (already a meme staple), where he played a version of himself who was pushed to the end of his wits while on the stand.

We can’t forget about ray liotta’s performance in bee movie this is cinema pic.twitter.com/hoTrunSAIU — Parker (@panoparker) May 26, 2022

But on the internet, Liotta was also a meme and a notorious reaction GIF thanks to a particularly memorable laugh from Goodfellas (including one iteration edited so that Liotta had lasers shooting out of his eyes).

The King is dead. Long live the King. pic.twitter.com/63V0Pxj5qW — GregZaj1☣️ (@gregzaj1) May 26, 2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta. May your laser eyes shine bright forever on Bitcoin Twitter. pic.twitter.com/syRzm5gTgs — Cory Klippsten (@coryklippsten) May 26, 2022

.@TheLastRefuge2 RIP Ray Liotta probably one of the best gif’s on the net pic.twitter.com/pjHTXKGBJp — David ShoelessJoe🇺🇸 (@yohiobaseball) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta 1954-2022



RIP King, your likeness will live on forever in meme form pic.twitter.com/zqdYvCZytH — Diligent Ninja the Dark Tetrad ∞/21M (@ninja_diligent) May 26, 2022

My generation: RIP Ray Liotta.

To the rest of you: The guy in this meme has died pic.twitter.com/PXkjXfbSYl — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) May 26, 2022

He completed two projects prior to his death, a film directed by Charlie Day and Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear.