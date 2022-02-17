Beloved TikTok cat Pot Roast has died

Pot Roast, a fluffy, black-and-white TikTok-famous cat, has passed away.

On Wednesday, Pot Roast’s owner confirmed that she died, after posting an emotional TikTok about Pot Roast being “back in the vet hospital.”

Her owner, who goes by Pot Roast’s mom on TikTok, had been documenting the cat’s declining health after being diagnosed with FIV. But fans were still stunned.

“parasocial relationships are dangerous” i dont give a paraFUCK, I just started crying over finding out Pot Roast died pic.twitter.com/2eCBDnHLLc — Belle :)) (@beel_wikerman) February 17, 2022

yes im laying in bed bawling over pot roast the cat pic.twitter.com/koXoBa25mH — emily 🧚‍♀️🍓 (@babiepisces) February 17, 2022

pot roast the cat from tiktok died this is the bad place pic.twitter.com/UT9bdpGYG6 — romulus roytini apologist (@courtYEET) February 17, 2022

Ironically, Pot Roast became popular on TikTok for her appearance: Many people apparently thought she was dead or taxidermied, which her owner played up.

But her no-fucks attitude is what ultimately gained her a devoted following.

here's my fave pot roast video in honor of her <3 i love how she slowly sinks into the pineapple hat pic.twitter.com/j2GpBEsfNU — link (`･ω･´) (@goodnightlink) February 17, 2022

Pot Roast’s owner told the Pitch in 2021 that she adopted her as a kitten in 2014 and knew it was her “soul sister,” though she later found out Pot Roast had a variety of health issues.