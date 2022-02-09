‘USPS supplies are literally free’: TikToker shows her Poshmark order shipped in clear plastic bag

In a TikTok posted on Feb. 1, Anna Molinari (@annamolinstinct) shows an item she bought from a vintage reseller that was shipped in a clear zip-up plastic bag. The shipping label attached to the bag suggests the order was from a Poshmark seller.

“I love shopping secondhand online,” she says in the clip. “It’s funny to me because these sellers are so full of surprises when they ship you these items. You never really know what to expect. Your item could come in a plain gallon bag with the shipping label slapped on it. Without tape even, it could come. Just raw dog.”

As of Tuesday, the TikTok had over 128,600 views. In the comments, some people shared their own experience getting their secondhand items in unconventional packaging.

“Ppl are getting lazyyyy I saw a girl who got hers in a cat litter bag,” one commenter wrote.

“I got mine in a cereal box and I loved it,” another wrote.

Other people wrote about how a secondhand seller using a plastic bag as packaging is “ridiculous.”

“I work at UPS I cannot believe the way people thinking shipping things the way they do is acceptable,” one TikToker wrote.

“My jaw is on the floor! I buy and sell all the time and I have never seen this!!!!” another wrote.

“That’s straight lazy…usps supplies are literally free,” a third user wrote.

According to the USPS website, “plastic bags must be at least 2 mil thick polyethylene or equivalent for easy loads up to 5 pounds…” According to the International Plastics blog, standard freezer zip-up bags are about 3 milliliters thick. USPS also has free flat rate boxes available.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Molinari via TikTok comment and email. We have also reached out to Poshmark via its media contact form.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot