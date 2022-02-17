‘This is cruelty on display’: Cops roasted for ‘bragging’ about arresting people who allegedly stole things like diapers

Over the past few years, police departments have popularized a very specific type of social media post: Photos boasting about a dramatic haul of seized drugs or weapons.

Sometimes these pictures make sense, like the New York Police Department (NYPD) lining up dozens of illegal handguns seized from traffickers. Other times, they become a punchline, like this comically broken-looking antique pistol seized by Toronto cops, or this widely-mocked NYPD photo involving $100 and a few small bags of weed. This week the NYPD is at it again, widely criticized for tweeting a photo of stolen merchandise including diapers, laundry detergent, and cough medicine:

Posted by the verified account @NYPDnews on Wednesday, this tweet was deleted after a few hours due to extensive backlash. In the original post, the NYPD wrote that 12 people were arrested following a shoplifting investigation, recovering $1,800 of stolen goods. The tweet also included a photo of the three arresting officers.

This kind of post typically serves a dual purpose of threatening criminals and advertising the police department’s ability to tackle violent and/or gang-related crimes. But while guns and bricks of cocaine are attention-grabbing images, piles of Huggies and Mucinex send a rather different message.

Twitter users accused the NYPD of cruelty and “stealing from babies,” pointing out that people only shoplift basic necessities like diapers when they’re truly desperate. Within hours, the tweet was deleted.

Many people drew comparisons between the shoplifting tweet and the NYPD’s $6 billion operating budget, along with the department’s history of alleged police misconduct and brutality.

The NYPD deleted this tweet, but the fact is they proudly displayed having caught people who took diapers and cough medicine.



Basic. Necessities.



This is not public safety. This is cruelty on display. pic.twitter.com/iqecpfPtTF — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) February 17, 2022

Seeing the NYPD tweet about getting stolen diapers, formula, and baby food off our streets, then seeing that Eric Adams’ wants to cut every department budget except the NYPD is a good summary of how we fund police instead of basic human needs. — Read The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin (@JoshuaPotash) February 17, 2022

NYPD posted this, then deleted it after getting immediately dragged. These animals are bragging about executing 23 warrants to seize pampers, soap and other essentials from desperate parents who pilfered them to survive. This is your tax dollars at work. This cannot be reformed. pic.twitter.com/drnXXWR9XV — Jay Perk (@JohnathanPerk) February 17, 2022

thank fucking god those kids won't have diapers tonight, thank you officers — simple pain compliance (@lavoyfinnacum) February 17, 2022

The Daily Dot has reached out to @NYPDnews via Twitter.

Today’s top stories: