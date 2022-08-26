‘He was SO nice’: Night club’s social media manager lists the friendliest artists she’s worked with

A social media manager has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a list of music artists she says are the nicest she’s ever met.

In a video that has been viewed more than 2.5 million times, TikTok user Nicole Cruz shows her followers numerous clips of herself alongside different celebrities that apparently have the best vibes.

“Everyone is nice but these artist were hella good vibezzzzz,” she writes.

Among those listed include the electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers, rapper Fetty Wap, and the Russian-German DJ known as Zedd.

The DJ Kaskade, the electronic dance music duo Showtek, and the DJ and music producer Tiësto are also among those mentioned.

The comments were quickly flooded by users who had likewise met some of the artists listed. Everyone appeared to agree that they were all incredibly kind in person.

“Zedd is the sweetest celebrity I’ve met,” one commenter wrote.

“Kaskade is the nicest human ever,” another added. “I’ve met him numerous times and he got me into countdown in LA a few years ago to see his set for my bday.”

The video gained such widespread attention that even The Chainsmokers chimed in.

“Haha we miss you!” the group said from their official TikTok account. “Btw since we were shown first does that mean we were the nicest?”

In a follow up video, Cruz made specific mention of Fetty Wap in response to a user’s comment about how nice the rapper must be.

“He was SO nice and let me make a TikTok with him for the club’s TikTok page,” she said.

Cruz is one of countless creators who have detailed their interactions with celebrities, whether good or bad. Although users have asked her to spill the tea on mean celebrities, Cruz has seemingly declined to release any such video.