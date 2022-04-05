It’s always exciting to watch something and be met with the unexpected, but TikTok is taking it to exciting and visually arresting levels with a new trend.

The premise of the emerging trend, which has been picking up steam since it first emerged in March, is easy. All you really need to do is depict something going in a different direction than viewer convention would suggest and pair the video to Kodak Black’s “Pimpin Ain’t Easy.” To top it off, caption your video with “never let them know your next move.”

For TikToker @dezz_africa, who first popularized the trend and whose video has been viewed more than 10 million times, went with a simple example: As a car drives to the end of a street, the right blinker is turned on, but the car makes a left-hand turn instead.

But soon enough, the trend became less what nobody expected and more about trying to portray absurd outcomes—and the wackier, the better.

For example, it works particularly well when it involves household items or pets.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kylxnft/video/7082478597172251910?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891648662309537285

https://www.tiktok.com/@shelovedraud/video/7079635623530810670?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891648662309537285

https://www.tiktok.com/@shelovedraud/video/7080409351822789934?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891648662309537285

In some cases, it involved the usage of some optical illusions.

https://www.tiktok.com/@real.malaaz/video/7082492227150204166?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891648662309537285

It’s a trend that works particularly well for sports or with several people because then you can push the limits of the illusion even further.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zm0neyy/video/7081685740446436651?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891648662309537285

https://www.tiktok.com/@reall_steppaa/video/7081343583802068270?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891648662309537285

But college dorms are just as fruitful of an environment.

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsnotcathi/video/7081091992419110187?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891648662309537285

Jake Paul is among those to have hopped onto the trend, and as it spreads, we’re sure to see even more interesting visual plays. And while who knows what direction something simple might take, at the very least you can’t say that you saw it coming.

H/T Know Your Meme