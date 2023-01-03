‘Netflix hungry for the cash’: Customer claims Netflix tried to charge them 28 times after they canceled subscription

At the beginning of 2022, Netflix raised the price of each of its subscription plans by amounts ranging from $1 to $2. According to the company’s website, the price increase was “to improve the Netflix experience and invest in quality content for our subscribers around the world.” However, some members saw the change as a reason to cancel their membership.

One such member is TikTok user Michael House (@michaelhouse3140), who is going viral for posting a video claiming Netflix charged him 28 times after he canceled his account.

“Cancelled Netflix last month and they tried to charge me 28 times today!!” House wrote in the caption. “Operator said ‘this is bad’ then hung up. Looks very suspicious! Rates went up almost $5 recently. Definitely #cancelnetflix.”

In the video, House scrolled through his transaction history with Netflix, which showed several charges alternating in price from $25.08 to $22.39. A message next to the scrollbar indicated that all of the transactions were from the same day.

Users in the comments section were confused by the charges, as Netflix plans range from $6.99 to $19.99.

“Why nobody talking about his Netflix costing $25 bro lmao,” one user questioned.

House may have been charged more than $19.99 due to regional taxes and fees, which Netflix states is why customers may be charged more than expected. However, it is unclear why House was billed two different amounts.

Other commenters made jokes about the streaming platform and its apparent desperation.

“Netflix hungry for the cash,” one user wrote.

“I’ve canceled like a year ago and every two weeks I get an email that literally says ‘please come back.’ Netflix is worse than a clingy ex,” another commented.

On the Netflix help site, the company explained why users might still get charged after canceling a subscription.

“If your account was canceled but you’re still seeing a charge, you or someone who was using your account may have accidentally restarted it.” The site also details steps on how to fix the issue.

The Daily Dot reached out to House via TikTok comment and to Netflix via email.