‘Their marriage was on its last hundred legs’: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce news gets memed

After news earlier this summer about Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied working on their marriage after his alleged infidelity, the couple has separated. They join a growing roster of high-profile celeb divorces and separations this summer.
“The dude cheated on Natalie Portman, which just goes to show that being French is a condition you can hold off for while but never cure,” said one viral tweet.
But people really wanted to joke about him being a centipede, due to his last name. And a millipede. “Their marriage was on its last hundred legs,” said one tweet. Unfortunately, the “would you still love me if I was a worm” meme doesn’t apply here.
A lot of people also wondered about Jonathan Safran Foer; the author famously left his wife for Portman, though Portman was still married to Millepied and was not interested. People also suggested Hayden Christensen has “the opportunity to do something so funny.”
There were also an embarrassing number of people trying to shoot their shot with Natalie Portman via Twitter.