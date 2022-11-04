McGriddle with chicken inside on wrapper on person's lap in car (l) McDonald's building with sign (c) hand on McGriddle with chicken inside on wrapper on person's lap in car (r)

‘It’s like chicken and waffles’: McDonald’s customer discovers ‘hella good’ McGriddle combo

'That’s my go to It’s soo good.'

Posted on Nov 4, 2022

Fans of McDonald’s breakfast were amazed by a video showing off a chicken McGriddle, which amassed 938,000 in just two days.

The menu item, which is only available during breakfast hours and costs $2.49,  features a chicken patty sandwiched between two griddle cakes, contrasting sweet and savory flavors.

The video was posted on Wednesday by TikTok user @kuyyannunu and has quickly gone viral… because this is a quick-and-cheap custom path to eating chicken and waffles.

@kuyyannunu #greenscreenvideo #videoreact #mcdonaldshack #foodhacks ♬ original sound – KUYYAandNUNU

In the video, @kuyyannunu reacts to a TikTok originally posted by @mr1morecoconut. Her face is green-screened as she watches them unwrap the Chicken McGriddle. She says: “I cannot be the only one that never thought to order a McGriddle with chicken inside of it. It’s like chicken and waffles!”

Viewers were quick to comment on the breakfast sandwich: Some in delight, and others in disgust.

“That’s my go to it’s soo good,” one commenter said.

“Its hella good,” another added.

“It was not all that great,” a dissenting opinion noted.

Other commenters pointed out the item isn’t new and has been on the secret menu for years.

“It’s been on the menu for like 2 yrs now…. I’m surprised ppl never seen it!” one commenter claimed.

“It’s on the menu…. It’s called a chicken griddle” another said.

The DailyDot has reached out to @kuyyannunu and Mcdonald’s via email.

*First Published: Nov 4, 2022, 3:22 pm CDT

Vladimir Supica is a Serbia-based freelance writer for the Daily Dot. He enjoys traveling through Europe, reading non-fiction books, and playing with his dog Max.

