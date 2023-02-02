Why Twitter is suddenly full of fake Margot Robbie dating rumors

For the record, Margot Robbie is married to an English movie producer named Tom Ackerley, with whom she co-owns a production company. However, this hasn’t stopped people from tweeting dozens of increasingly ridiculous dating rumors this week, linking Robbie to a slew of pro athletes.

If you’ve been scratching your head at the sudden influx of fake Margot Robbie relationship updates, here’s the deal.

The meme began on Jan. 27, seemingly thanks to an inaccurate tweet from a baseball podcast linking her to one of the Toronto Blue Jays. (No such TMZ story exists, and to be honest, Margot Robbie’s minimal level of TMZ coverage emphasizes how drama-free her love life actually is.)

Per TMZ, Toronto Blue Jays Ace Mitch White is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/NTuHVtgbS1 — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) January 28, 2023

Sports Twitter quickly picked this up as a new meme format, posting fake TMZ headlines claiming that Robbie is now dating various baseball and football players—along with more unlikely figures in the sports world.

In itself, it honestly isn’t a very creative meme. But as the fake TMZ headlines began to spread, some of the athletes responded publicly on Twitter, playing along with the joke.

1. This post is cap but more importantly 2. Ide chop both his legs off before i let him get to date Margot before me https://t.co/3OlRf4fMGa — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 29, 2023

At this point, Robbie’s list of potential suitors got increasingly absurd, as the “per TMZ” meme escaped sports Twitter and spread elsewhere, reaching the probably-inevitable point of linking Margot Robbie to inanimate objects.

Per sources, Roman Emperor Claudius Gothicus, destroyer of the Goths is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/y5LnvTiD7I — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) January 30, 2023

Per TMZ, F. Salt Fitzgerald is now dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/93fxrUlIzI — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 1, 2023

Per TMZ, The Merriam-Webster 1864 Unabridged First Edition is now dating A-list celebrity Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/TLNCMN00jM — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 30, 2023

As for Margot Robbie herself, she hasn’t responded to the meme because she isn’t active on social media. And let’s be real here, there’s no real need to deny the obviously-fake rumors. Despite her A-list status, Robbie isn’t really a tabloid fixture, choosing to keep her private life private—and, as far as we know, remain boringly married to a guy she started dating almost a decade ago.