‘He is a real d*ckhead’: TikToker says Machine Gun Kelly threw on-set tantrum over fake weed￼

“I would like to stay on MGK slander tok.”

That’s one of the top comments on TikToker Derrick Cole’s (@derricksfunny) viral clip about working with Machine Gun Kelly. Earlier in the week, he shared a story about allegedly working on a show with MGK, real name Colson Baker. He didn’t name the show, but this was apparently before “Eminem destroyed him,” according to one comment.

“He is a real dickhead,” Cole begins.

Cole says MGK got in a fight with the propmaster after she told him he had to smoke an herbal cigarette in a scene instead of a real joint. “He just couldn’t do that because he’s such a real G,” Cole sarcastically says.

“They shut us down for the day because he had such a temper tantrum,” he adds. MGK allegedly tried to fight the valet as well.

“He’s just an overall piece of shit,” Cole says.

In a follow-up video, Cole says that he’s not trying to get the musician canceled but that an actor who did scenes with MGK reached out to thank him for telling the story and highlighting his “nightmare” behavior. Cole’s original TikTok, which has more than 2.4 million views, was stitched with a recent MGK TikTok in which he sarcastically addressed “emo guardians on social media.”

Before 2018—ostensibly when Eminem “destroyed” him (released his MGK diss track)—he appeared in several films but only has one TV credit on IMDb for Showtime series Roadies. Cole is also listed as a costumer for seven episodes of the show. The Daily Dot reached out to Cole for comment via Instagram direct message.

But back to MGK slander tok: The musician has seen waves of backlash on the app over the last few months. In January, a 2013 interview was recirculated where MGK, then 23, expressed a desire to date 17-year-old Kendall Jenner. More recently, his sexual comments about Black women in a 2012 BET Awards interview were scrutinized.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Machine Gun Kelly’s team via email.

