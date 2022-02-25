A TikTok posted on Wednesday revealed a possible spoiler about Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, one of the couples from season 2 of the Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” just days ahead of the season finale.

The season finale dropped on the streaming platform on Friday. And viewers now know that Ruhl and Thompson get married in it.

However, reality television show commentator and content creator Zachary Weinberg (@zacharyreality) teased two days prior that he knows “something you will never know,” and showed two photos of himself: one of himself with Thompson and a separate photo of himself with Ruhl. The photos seem to have been taken at a sports game and look like it could be the same venue.

“Met them separately,” Weinberg wrote in the comment with a smirking emoji, possibly suggesting that the two were no longer together.

Later in the comments, someone wrote, “Plz tell me they don’t get married hahaha.”

Weinberg replied, “I actually don’t know!!!”

Another commenter tried to debunk Weinberg’s implications by saying Weinberg is wearing the same outfit in both pictures, so it’s possible the couple is still together and was at the game with each other. “I wear a lot of the same clothes,” wrote Weinberg.

Weinberg seemed to know whether the couple was still together or not but was teasing viewers. “Zachary you can’t just keep us hanging!!!!!!” one viewer said, to which the TikToker replied: “That’s what I do best!”

Other commenters noticed that Ruhl’s ring finger is empty in the photo, but it’s likely she’s not allowed to wear her ring in public until the finale aired.

Ruhl and Thompson were the first couple to get engaged on the second season of the popular reality television show. Although they had an intense emotional connection, they hit snags throughout the season starting with their romantic trip in Mexico up to meeting the parents.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Weinberg and Netflix via email. The Daily Dot has also reached out to Ruhl and Thompson via Instagram direct message.

