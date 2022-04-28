Lizastian shares the recipe behind her viral lunch box-packing TikToks

We’re reaching out to some popular creators to get their best tips and tricks for success and better understand the ups and downs of life as a trailblazer on the internet.

This week, we spoke with Lizastian, a TikToker with over 6 million followers known for her cooking and lunch box packing videos.

Lizastian’s videos often showcase her ritual of packing cute, impressively detailed bento boxes for her husband to take to work, often paired with trending music. Lizastian’s content rarely shows her face, although she occasionally shares travel and lifestyle vlogs and tells stories about what her husband thinks of her meals.

Lizastian’s lunch packing videos first went viral in 2020, and she has managed to harness the virality to maintain steady reach and engagement on the app. Her videos regularly get millions of views, including some which have received over 80 million views.

What inspired you to start creating lunch time videos?

I really enjoy food content on Instagram. I just can’t stop scrolling, especially when it’s professionally filmed and accompanied by the right song. This was the primary source of my inspiration to try to film something myself.

When did you decide to start posting videos online?

In August 2020, I was shopping in a place called Daiso, which is one of my favorite places now. I stumbled upon a section with many adorable lunch box accessories like toothpicks, rice molds, sauce containers, bread cutters, etc. I thought they were so cute that I decided to prepare lunch and film the whole process. That’s how it all started.

Why do you think people are drawn to your page?

Not sure, you better ask them haha. But generally speaking, I get a lot of comments and messages saying that people like my attention to detail and the way I organize the lunch box.

Was there a moment where you realized you’d broken through and “made it” as a creator?

I was extremely fortunate that my very first lunch video on TikTok went viral. That propelled me a lot to keep going. But at the time, I was still considering it as just a hobby. Up until 5 months later, when one of my videos got around 30 million views the day it was posted. That was probably the moment when I realized that it was going to be more than just a hobby.

What does your family think of your online success?

At first, my parents were a bit skeptical about this whole TikTok thing. They thought it wasn’t possible to gain a notable audience without significant expenses in marketing and advertising. They are very happy I proved them wrong though. They have been watching every single video I posted, giving me new ideas, and sometimes criticizing things they would like to be improved.

What do you think makes a video go viral?

I don’t think there’s a recipe for that. It can be very random sometimes, to be honest. But when it comes to TikTok, in my opinion, a large factor in the formula is the right music. Some songs go viral, so you want to keep an eye on the music trends and keep up with them. Also being original and trying to get your audience engaged is very important.

Do you prefer TikTok over other short-form video apps? Why or why not?

I think each platform has its own slightly different type of audience. I genuinely like all of them, but the largest portion of my audience is on TikTok.

How do you manage your relationship with your fans?

I try to do my best and reply to all the comments, although it can often be demanding to respond to every single one.

What is the most challenging part of having over 6 million followers?

I’m lucky to have followers from all over the globe and often they ask me to do lunches based on their local cuisine. I’m not always familiar with it, so I have to do a lot of research first, to make sure I pick the right dishes made of the right ingredients.

What advice would you give to yourself when you were first starting out as a creator?

Not to get upset when a video doesn’t go viral right after it’s been posted. But it’s easier said than done, especially when you put a lot of effort into your video. I think the recommendation algorithm can push it after a while, so consistency plays a key part in this game.

Thank you, Lizastian, for speaking with us!

