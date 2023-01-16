Customer claims kids' and regular milkshake are same size

'Don't let Denny's finesse you': Customer claims kids' and regular milkshake are same size

'I'VE BEEN FINESSED.'

Jack Alban 

Jack Alban

Internet Culture

Posted on Jan 16, 2023

TikToker Kymberly Fletes (@kymberlyfletes) believes she just made a discovery about the sizes of Denny’s milkshakes, and sharing her findings in a now-viral video.

In a clip that has garnered over 411,000 views, she demonstrates that the kids-sized milkshake is identical in size to the regular size by pouring the regular sized drink into the plastic kids cup.

“Don’t let Denny’s finesse you. Instead of ordering a regular shake order a kids’ shake, because this,” she says. “Same size.”

The caption reads, “IVE BEEN FINESSED.”

Controversy surrounding the “sameness” of drink sizes at food franchises has become a sore subject among patrons over the past few years. A viral video in which a McDonald’s employee claimed all cup sizes were the same by using a simple optical illusion has throngs of people convinced the burger chain is up charging them for no reason. It’s been debunked, but some folks still argue that the sizes are all the same.

Several commenters pushed back at Fletes’ observation, asking if Denny’s still brings out the extra milkshake in a “metal cup” when you order a regular.

One user wrote, “anytime I’ve gotten a shake they always end up giving me the extra that didn’t fit in the cup though lol.”

“They don’t bring out the rest in the metal cup anymore?” another asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fletes via TikTok comment and to Denny’s via email.

*First Published: Jan 16, 2023, 10:56 am CST

