Khaby Lame is now the most-followed TikToker

Khaby Lame has squeaked by Charli D’Amelio to become the most-followed account on TikTok.

The shift took place late Wednesday, just as the massive creator convention VidCon kicked off in Anaheim, California, after a tweet showed Lame, 22, and D’Amelio, 18, being tied at 142.1 million followers each. Lame, a Senegalese creator who’s known for comedic videos and wordless reaction clips, now has 142.7 million followers as of Thursday morning.

D’Amelio, whose family made its TV debut on Hulu last year, has 142.3 million followers.

Charli D'Amelio and Khaby Lame are now TIED to be TikTok's most followed user as #VidCon2022 begins.



D'Amelio has been the most followed account since early 2020. Lame has been second most followed since late 2021.



Could be crowning a new No. 1 during #VidCon this weekend. 👀 pic.twitter.com/t759gnyKeW — Andrew Roth+ (@RothsReviews) June 22, 2022

While this is certainly convenient news for VidCon—which hasn’t held an in-person event since 2019, and returns this year officially dominated by TikTok—Lame has been on track to surpass D’Amelio for at least a year. D’Amelio previously unseated Addison Rae as the most-followed account.

We reached out to Lame for comment.