‘This my type of petty’: Usher teams up with Keke Palmer for ‘Boyfriend’ music video

This week, Keke Palmer and Usher reunited again. This time for the musician’s “Boyfriend” video. Along with starring in the video, the Nope actress appears on the single’s cover art.
The video’s release is timely, considering in July the duo set the internet ablaze. When the R&B legend serenaded Palmer at his Las Vegas residency concert, the star’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, took issue. The fitness instructor tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”
Social media also applauded Keke Palmer and Usher for their elite trolling.
And the irony of the song’s name is not lost on anyone.