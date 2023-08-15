‘This my type of petty’: Usher teams up with Keke Palmer for ‘Boyfriend’ music video

This week, Keke Palmer and Usher reunited again. This time for the musician’s “Boyfriend” video. Along with starring in the video, the Nope actress appears on the single’s cover art.

Keke Palmer stars in the music video for Usher’s “Boyfriend,” debuting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SqEtDVENZb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 15, 2023

The video’s release is timely, considering in July the duo set the internet ablaze. When the R&B legend serenaded Palmer at his Las Vegas residency concert, the star’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, took issue. The fitness instructor tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Keke Palmer is In Usher’s new video and I know her baby daddy (not her man) is about to be sick. Keke said you think you had a problem at the concert, but watch this 💀💀😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gnHMdPdX2f — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) August 15, 2023 With her guest appearance in the music video, Keke Palmer is unfazed and the internet loves that for her. “A live visual of me supporting Keke Palmer,” @TheCourtKim began her tweet, a sentiment shared by many.

a live visual of me supporting Keke Palmer circling the block to remind her baby daddy that his misogyny towards her was so unserious/classless by starring as a VIDEO GIRL IN USHER’S VIDEO 😂😩: pic.twitter.com/mQaEBi0TBv — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒💥 (@TheCourtKim) August 15, 2023

Social media also applauded Keke Palmer and Usher for their elite trolling.

Keke Palmer and Usher doing my type of carrying on!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxZ3rsqUz — DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) August 15, 2023

And the irony of the song’s name is not lost on anyone.

Not Usher got Keke Palmer in his video that come out tomorrow called Boyfriend. They are both some elite trolls for this 😭😭😭😭 — The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) August 15, 2023