‘This my type of petty’: Usher teams up with Keke Palmer for ‘Boyfriend’ music video

Keke Palmer appears in Usher's new music video.

Posted on Aug 15, 2023

This week, Keke Palmer and Usher reunited again. This time for the musician’s “Boyfriend” video. Along with starring in the video, the Nope actress appears on the single’s cover art.

The video’s release is timely, considering in July the duo set the internet ablaze. When the R&B legend serenaded Palmer at his Las Vegas residency concert, the star’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, took issue. The fitness instructor tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

With her guest appearance in the music video, Keke Palmer is unfazed and the internet loves that for her. “A live visual of me supporting Keke Palmer,” @TheCourtKim began her tweet, a sentiment shared by many.

Social media also applauded Keke Palmer and Usher for their elite trolling.

And the irony of the song’s name is not lost on anyone.

*First Published: Aug 15, 2023, 12:07 pm CDT

