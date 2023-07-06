Keke Palmer in front of white background

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend deletes Twitter account after backlash to his comments about her outfit

Jackson tweeted 'It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom' after videos of Palmer circulated online.

Posted on Jul 6, 2023

R&B singer Usher‘s Las Vegas residency is the strip’s hottest concert, with many celebrities stopping by to hear the singer’s numerous hits. Celebrity guests have ranged from Kim Kardashian to Issa Rae to Taraji P Henson.

On Wednesday, July 5, Keke Palmer attended the highly-rated residency with some friends. The Nope star wore a black body suit under a polka dot sheer dress.

In a snippet from the concert that has been circulated widely on social media, Usher can be seen serenading the actress with his 2010 single “There Goes My Baby.” It’s a charming moment, but not everyone agreed.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and father of her son, Darius Jackson, tweeted: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom” in response to the clip’s circulation.

The fitness instructor, who used the handle @dvulton, tweeted further: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Additionally, he said, “This is my family & my representation,” and “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” Black Twitter caught wind of the tweets and began its respective dragging in defense of Keke Palmer.

Most called out the irony of Jackson claiming to be the “man of the family” when Keke Palmer is the breadwinner and star of the relationship.

Jackson has since deleted his Twitter account.

Clearly not affected by her boyfriend’s tantrum, Keke Palmer posted her full outfit details to Instagram soon after.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!,” she captioned, understandably unbothered.

*First Published: Jul 6, 2023, 11:45 am CDT

