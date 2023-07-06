Keke Palmer’s boyfriend deletes Twitter account after backlash to his comments about her outfit

R&B singer Usher‘s Las Vegas residency is the strip’s hottest concert, with many celebrities stopping by to hear the singer’s numerous hits. Celebrity guests have ranged from Kim Kardashian to Issa Rae to Taraji P Henson.

On Wednesday, July 5, Keke Palmer attended the highly-rated residency with some friends. The Nope star wore a black body suit under a polka dot sheer dress.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

In a snippet from the concert that has been circulated widely on social media, Usher can be seen serenading the actress with his 2010 single “There Goes My Baby.” It’s a charming moment, but not everyone agreed.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and father of her son, Darius Jackson, tweeted: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom” in response to the clip’s circulation.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend is such a loser. How dare he embarrass my sister publicly like that oh my goodness. When I catch him. pic.twitter.com/wQ8VQNsQfB — yup. | (@brvttie) July 5, 2023

The fitness instructor, who used the handle @dvulton, tweeted further: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Additionally, he said, “This is my family & my representation,” and “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” Black Twitter caught wind of the tweets and began its respective dragging in defense of Keke Palmer.

The TL ain’t been this unified in dragging someone in a minute. Like all corners of the bird app getting they lick in, like folks do not play about Keke Palmer. — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) July 6, 2023

Most called out the irony of Jackson claiming to be the “man of the family” when Keke Palmer is the breadwinner and star of the relationship.

Like I know you ain't on Keke Palmer's phone plan on Keke Palmer's wifi in Keke Palmer's home watching Keke Palmer's son telling Keke Palmer what Keke Palmer should be wearing as a mother.. BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER! pic.twitter.com/01Oij4CLTl — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) July 6, 2023

Jackson has since deleted his Twitter account.

Clearly not affected by her boyfriend’s tantrum, Keke Palmer posted her full outfit details to Instagram soon after.

Keke Palmer shares new photos in gorgeous outfit for a recent Usher show. pic.twitter.com/PkDjwegDjn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!,” she captioned, understandably unbothered.