‘I actually did it myself’: Julia Fox gifts TikTok another viral sound

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected].

In February, Julia Fox saying Uncut Gems in her own special way went viral on TikTok. Now, she’s blessed the FYP with another multipurpose sound.

The sound

The sound going around TikTok features Fox saying, “I actually did it myself. Yeah,” then another woman says, “Nice.” While there are a few versions of the audio on TikTok, one posted by @keltieknight on March 28 has been used in more than 55,000 TikToks.

Charli XCX used the sound to comment on the personal toll of making “5 albums and 4 mixtapes in like 10 years.” Others applied it to self-diagnoses or self-sabotage.

Where’s it from?

It’s from an interview at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party, where Catt Sadler asked Fox about her “strong eye makeup.” Fox was also wearing a black dress by designer Han Kjøbenhavn that featured a skeletal hand gripping her neck.

That longer audio was also part of the trend, as people replicated her look—some using the Julia Fox Eye filter created in February. “The way Julia Fox is a living viral TikTok sound,” wrote @nikkietutorials.

And Scrub Daddy did… whatever this is.

Sound off

JuliaFoxTok is circulating another quote from that same Vanity Fair party, in which Fox talks about her upcoming memoir being a “masterpiece.”

Simu Liu used it to promote his upcoming book, and it was memed on Twitter.

@simuliu It’s like this soundbite just fell into my lap… LMAO. #WeWereDreamers drops May 17th in most countries around the world. Pre-order link in bio. Trust Julia… it’s a masterpiece 🙃 ♬ original sound – Variety

And this creative soul synced up the audio with a fake version of her upcoming book.