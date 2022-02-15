Two women talking.

@spotify/TikTok

Julia Fox saying ‘Uncut Gems’ goes viral on TikTok

'Who is uncle jems.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Feb 15, 2022

Julia Fox and Kanye West’s media hustle has apparently ceased, as he is now openly engaging in red-flag behavior toward ex Kim Kardashian. But a piece of audio about whether Fox is West’s “muse” is making the rounds—mostly for the way she says Uncut Gems.

The audio is from an episode of popular podcast Call Her Daddy, and is a response to host Alex Cooper asking Fox what a muse is: “I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems,” she responds, referencing the 2019 Safdie brothers film she stars in.

@spotify

Here for @juliafox #kanyewest being each others’ muses 💕 #juliafox #callherdaddy #daddygang #ye #popculturetea

♬ original sound – Spotify

Fox’s recent look was parodied, but more people zeroed in on the way she says Uncut Gems as “unca jams” or “uncaht gahms.”

@bradtgreiner

#duet with @dumbmackenzie am I the only one who lives for the comments section of this app 🙃

♬ original sound – Mackenzie
@daiquiriheiress

#juliafox #uncutgems

♬ original sound – alexis
@thisisvalley

Ye don’t come after us #juliafox #uncutgems

♬ original sound – Mackenzie

The original Spotify clip now has more than 2 million views; one of the top comments is “She has absolutely no idea what a muse is.”

But Fox does know what a muse is: A recent New York profile posits as much, and it details that Fox has a whole crew that helps keep her looking muse-worthy. Fox also allegedly hasn’t “cried since 1997.”

Share this article
*First Published: Feb 15, 2022, 4:29 pm CST

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder