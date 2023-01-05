Jeremy Renner posts his first video update from the ICU following snowplow accident

Four days after suffering serious injuries in a snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner has posted a video update to fans.

Filmed in his hospital bed wearing a shower cap and oxygen mask, Renner is shown receiving a head massage from his sister, joking in the Twitter caption that he’s having a “spa day” in the ICU. Sounding understandably groggy, he says that he’s feeling gross and wants a shower. His sister is in good spirits, laughing and smiling in the background.

Renner’s only previous social media update was an Instagram photo earlier in the week thanking people for their well-wishes and saying that he was too “messed up” to type a longer message. This video will be a relief to fans, because there’s a lot of speculation online about the severity of Renner’s injuries.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

Renner’s accident took place on New Year’s Day on his property in Nevada, requiring an emergency airlift to the hospital. According to the official statement from the local sheriff’s department, Renner was run over by a snowplow weighing more than 14,000 pounds. It seems that no one was driving the vehicle at the time, and he was trying to get into the driver’s seat to prevent it from rolling away after getting stuck in the snow. The sheriff’s department described it as a “tragic accident.”

The actor underwent surgery the next day, and was reportedly in “critical but stable” condition due to “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Unverified rumors soon began to spread about more specific injuries, but Renner and his family have chosen to keep any medical details private for now.

Along with his ongoing role as Hawkeye in the MCU, Renner currently stars in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, whose second season premieres next week. His next film role is a drama about the investigation into Purdue Pharma’s role in the opiate crisis, although this may be put on hold due to Renner’s injuries.