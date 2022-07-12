James Webb Space Telescope zooms in on memes

On Tuesday, NASA released extraordinary, breathtaking images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, showing previously unknown galaxies and new and dying stars in staggering detail. It’s humbling and emotional. The scope of the universe is at once unfathomable and tangible.

Perhaps it was the weight of this discovery, but the images were quickly memed.

Some people copypasta’d NASA’s Monday-night teaser image or referenced album covers. And Space Jam.

it's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date pic.twitter.com/3rqzmReK6f — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) July 11, 2022

According to NASA administrator Bill Nelson, Beyoncé's crystal horse from her upcoming album "Renaissance” has also been captured by the Telescope. pic.twitter.com/peZVBcoIrj — 🍋 Third Ward Trill 🔥🐝 (@thirdwardcreole) July 12, 2022

Previewed by @POTUS on July 11, it shows galaxies once invisible to us. pic.twitter.com/2kvxitMO75 — Jordan VanDina (@JordanVanDina) July 12, 2022

There were regional memes.

The truth is out there… pic.twitter.com/hRmdCePA7S — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) July 12, 2022

Why won’t NASA talk about Gritty’s Nebula?!

The images from the James Webb telescope are stunning. pic.twitter.com/ZyB6XtcIAe — Andy (@_rallycap) July 12, 2022

As quickly as it was memed, conspiracy theorists began suggesting the images are fake or CGI.

Is this why the aliens aren’t coming? We’ll probably meme that, too.