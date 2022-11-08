‘99% lettuce 1% meat’: Worker shows how Jack in the Box tacos are made, sparking debate

A user on TikTok who claims to be an employee of Jack in the Box showed how the store’s tacos are made. Spoiler alert: It ain’t pretty.

In a video with over 3.3 million views, along with a follow-up, Arizona-based TikTok user @quesswhojackindabox shows the process of making a taco, from frying the tortilla shell to filling it with meat, lettuce, and cheese.

In the comments section, users expressed how taken aback they were by the state of the taco prep station.

“Bro’s not wearing any gloves, that oil is dark as sin, and the area doesn’t look clean at all,” wrote one user.

“Why don’t u guys clean that?” asked another.

“Someone needs to call the health inspector. Your hand has germs and you touched, cheese, lettuce, and taco shell. You’re suppose to change gloves constantly to stop cross contamination,” agreed a third. “[Your] manager should write you up…”

In response, @quesswhojackindabox wrote that they washed their hands before and after the taco preparations. The state of the station, they explained, is just how it can get when people order many tacos at once.

In contrast, other users and alleged Jack in the Box employees claimed that what TikTokers were seeing was not normal.

“I’m TELLING YOU GUYS RN I USE TO WORK THEIR AND WE USE GLOVES AND IT WAS CLEANER FOR THE SHELL TACO,” detailed a user. “THIS GUY DOING THE MOST TO GET VIRAL.”

Othedr users questioned the amount of lettuce present in the taco.

“I always get so much lettuce whyyy” asked a commenter.

It’s more lettuce than any other ingredient…” agreed an additional TikToker.

That said, many didn’t seem to care about the cleanliness, health concerns, or lettuce. The tacos, they argue, are good enough to ignore the issues.

“I dont give a damn ill eat 10 rn,” stated a commenter.

“Damn, now I have to head out and grab 4 of them,” echoed another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jack in the Box via email and @quesswhojackindabox via TikTok comment.