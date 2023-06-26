‘I’ve had enough’: Rina Sawayama calls out Matty Healy at music festival

The U.K. music festival Glastonbury just concluded, with headliners like Rina Sawayama taking the stage over the weekend. Sawayama, a Japanese-British pop singer, has gained major popularity through the releases of her EP Rina and debut album Sawayama. She also appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4.

On June 24, the pop star put on an electrifying set. With a dedicated introduction to her song “STFU!“, she singled out English singer-songwriter and former Taylor Swift love interest Matty Healy.

Rina Sawayama calling out Matty Healy at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/cBE5rWWtFt — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2023

“I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of these microaggressions. So tonight, this song goes out to a white man who watches ‘Ghetto Gaggers’ and mocks Asian people on a podcast,” she said before transitioning into “STFU!”

“He also owns my masters,” Sawayama added.

“This is maybe the most iconic pop culture moment of the entire year. I’m floored each time I watch it,” a comment on @eb0niimusic‘s video of the moment reads. The video has more than 970,000 views.

In February, The 1975 frontman was recorded laughing at racially insensitive jokes directed at rapper Ice Spice. In the same appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, Healy admitted to watching racist pornography.

“She needs to make this an official song intro,” a comment said on TikToker’s @yourbestfriendjoshua upload. The post has more than 454,000 views.

In late May, Matty Healy addressed his controversial behavior in a New Yorker article. He stated: “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy’. That doesn’t happen.”

Clearly, this wasn’t an adequate apology for many, including Rina Sawayama.