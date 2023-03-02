A clip of the 1975’s Matt Healy from The Adam Friedland Show in which he and the hosts appear to mock several accents as they speculate on what race the rapper Ice Spice is has come under fire after it resurfaced on TikTok.

The clip came courtesy of TikToker @arminsdefenseattorney. The video starts with an interview from February featuring Ice Spice talking about her love of alternative music; she names Coldplay and The 1975 as some of her favorites. It then cuts to the Feb. 9 episode of The Adam Friedland Show around the 19:45 mark, where Healy joined hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen.

In the audio-only clip from the podcast, the conversation turns toward Ice Spice, whose DMs Healy once slid into (although, after some derailing, he says that “I lost my cool with that one”). But as he brings Ice Spice up, the conversation turns to speculation about Ice Spice’s ethnicity. Although it appears that Friedland and Mullen are doing most of the talking, they are all laughing at the conversation.

“She’s like an Inuit Spice Girl,” one person says. “This chubby Chinese lady. ‘Yeah, I rap and [make] music.’ Do they talk like that? Do Inuits talk like that?”

After trying to surmise what an Inuit person sounds like and mentioning two other ethnicities as potential comparisons, they proceed to imitate Chinese and Hawaiian accents, laughing while it takes place. One person also proposed that Healy should’ve slid into Ice Spice’s DMs and asked about her ethnicity while using a slur for an Inuit person.

“Yeah, that’s what Ice Spice is like,” Healy said before calling her dumb.

The apparent dismissal of Ice Spice didn’t completely go unnoticed at the time. Shortly after the episode dropped, Yungblud criticized how Healy, Friedland, and Mullen treated Ice Spice.

“love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up,” he wrote. “welcome to your 30’s i guess…”

Healy later took to Instagram Stories to mock Yungblud with an “apology” video. The video is in black and white, and filters with the word “EMO” appear underneath his eyes.

The 1975's Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud in newly shared video.



Yungblud recently condemned Healy’s questionable comments about multiple racial and ethnic groups. pic.twitter.com/WRgj7Rjy8w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2023

But while the clip was already viral on TikTok, it got another leg after being shared on Twitter earlier this week.

https://twitter.com/emogf420/status/1630432896782860289

The outrage directed toward Healy, who had previously been criticized for an Islamaphobic rant and doing the Nazi salute onstage, began anew.

WHY IS MATT HEALY SO CONSISTENTLY SO WEIRD AND HORRIBLE https://t.co/yr0UJZowmy — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 2, 2023

imagine giving a band you enjoy props and instead of them saying thanks, they’re just racist??? 😭 https://t.co/Pd3aka3erC — BIG TIDDY TARYN (@skinnymysterio) March 1, 2023

Some also brought up other instances of Healy’s conduct onstage.

He has been disgusting. He assaults a cameraman in each of his concerts. pic.twitter.com/6GD3R7JedO — . (@aka_barb) March 1, 2023

“everything i learn about matty healy has been against my will,” one person commented.