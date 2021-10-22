This week on the internet: ‘Eternals’ spoilers spark debate on Twitter

Welcome to the Friday edition of Internet Insider, where we dissect the week online. Today:

The backlash to Eternals spoilers

Hooters makes new shorts optional after employees slam them on TikTok

Margaret Atwood criticized for promoting trans-exclusionary article

The backlash to ‘Eternals’ spoilers

Eternals, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had its world premiere on Monday. And though reviews are embargoed until Sunday, critics and other audience members revealed a couple of spoilers for the film on Twitter. It did not go well. While some users gleefully shared the news, others went as far as to suggest that people who attend early screenings sign an NDA “under penalty of $1 million or more.” Is any spoiler worth $1 million? Well, obviously not. But it’s one example that illustrates how absolutely wild our culture has become over franchise films.

For a lot of people, going into a movie without knowing key plot points is ideal. Others want to know what happens before watching it—which is why reading the plot summary for horror films on Wikipedia is now a popular practice. Spoilers don’t ruin movies for everyone; one study even found that spoilers make you enjoy the story more. In the case of Eternals, spoilers actually might work in its favor. After the reveal that [redacted] makes an appearance in a post-credits scene, fans might be more eager to buy a ticket for the opening weekend. And memes about certain characters dying just create more discussions about the movie. Spoilers are a part of culture, and it’s not a problem we need to fix. But if you really want to go into a franchise film blind, the mute button on Twitter is your friend.

—Tiffany Kelly, culture editor

Hooters makes new shorts optional after employees slam them on TikTok

Hooters is reportedly making a new part of its uniform optional after some employees critiqued it on TikTok. Over the last couple of weeks, several Hooters servers showed off the new shorts they are required to wear, though they were compared more to “underwear” and “panties.”

A few employees compared the old shorts with the new ones, showing that they are visibly shorter and ride higher on the hip, much like underwear. One server suggested that the new uniform made “half the Hooters girls want to quit.” That employee followed up with a more recent TikTok claiming that after her initial video went viral, the CEO of Hooters contacted her to tell her she can wear the old shorts. That TikTok has more than 31 million views.

Read the full story here.

—Audra Schroeder, senior writer

Margaret Atwood criticized for promoting trans-exclusionary article

The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood prompted widespread dismay on Tuesday after she tweeted an article titled “Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?” Written by Rosie DiManno in the Toronto Star, the article complains that the word “woman” is being erased in favor of gender-inclusive language such as “bodies with vaginas.” It goes on to echo a number of familiar talking points among trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs). DiManno has been criticized for her coverage of similar topics in the past.

Atwood defended Rosie DiManno against accusations of transphobia, even though the article literally complains about “trans activism run amok.”

Read the full story here.

—Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, staff writer

The return of You is bringing back the Joe Goldberg memes:

Now Playing: “Glory Box” by Portishead