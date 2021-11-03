Influencer shuts down viral TikTok claiming people had to show follower count to get into her party

A woman on TikTok says she had to show her follower count on social media to get into a party in Los Angeles. The host, influencer Charly Jordan, says it’s not true.

The TikToker, known as Deni or @denisestephaniee, said in the video, “I thought y’all were kidding but you seriously gotta show your follower count to get into a party?!!! LA is something different.”

Several verified TikTok accounts of social media influencers commented on the TikTok, saying this happens all the time in L.A.

As of Tuesday, Deni’s video garnered about 4 million views and almost 1 million likes. Deni has 135,000 followers on TikTok and less than 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Deni also wrote in the TikTok video’s caption, “also ur fav “influencers” are all rude as sh!t.”

Another TikToker, known as Jordyn Woodruff or user @jordynwoodknow, explained Deni’s claim in her own video, which included screenshots of deleted videos and comments from social media influencers.

According to Woodruff, social media influencer Charly Jordan hosted the Halloween party where guests were allegedly required to show their follower count. Woodruff shared a screenshot of a since-deleted video from Deni in which she confirmed Jordan as the party host.

In the deleted video, Deni allegedly claimed that she met YouTuber James Charles and that he was rude to her. Deni said she warned Charles that a certain follower count was required to get into the party, and he said something rude in response.

Woodruff shared a screenshot of a comment from Charles on Deni’s deleted video. He wrote, “I remember this interaction & it definitely didn’t happen like this. I said thank you for telling me. I’m not sure what else you wanted me to say..?”

Jordan addressed the allegations on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Little girls on TikTok making videos saying we asked to see follower count to get in,” Jordan wrote over a selfie. “Absolutely not true. I was trying to let my friends in. Not all the randoms that showed up and destroyed my property and jumped my gate which I’m now having to pay for. Why would I let strangers into my house? People are so rude.”

Jordan also created her own TikTok video about the situation, writing in the caption, “Y’all really wana believe everything u so online but here ya go.”

@charlyjordan Y’all really wana believe everything u so online but here ya go ♬ original sound – Charly Jordan

In the video, Jordan showed the damage to her property, which she claims was caused by uninvited strangers. She said the strangers tried to get over the wall around her property, smearing blood and paint on it.

According to Jordan, there were so many people attempting to get into the party that her security guards told people to show their following, and if Jordan followed them, they could get into the party.

“Everyone misinterpreted that and just started pulling out their phones and showing their follower count for no reason,” Jordan said.

She claimed she stood up on the wall herself and screamed at the crowd that she “doesn’t give a fuck” how many followers they have. If she didn’t know them, she wasn’t letting them into her home, she said in the video. Even after that, random people still allegedly stayed.

Deni posted another video making light of the situation. Many commenters criticized her for the initial video, but Deni acknowledged she misheard the people around her.

The Daily Dot reached out to Deni for comment.