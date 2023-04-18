This story was originally published on Passionfruit.

While it might look like influencers spend most of their time posting on social media, more goes on behind the scenes. Many creators who view their brands as businesses turn to affiliate links. One opportunity that has grown in popularity is Amazon’s Influencer Program. If you want to earn more online, here’s a step-by-step guide to becoming an Amazon influencer to help you get started.

What is the Amazon Influencer Program?

Before becoming an Amazon influencer, it’s important to know that they offer two different programs.

First, they have an Amazon Associates program, which allows people to market products from Amazon to their audience and earn a commission. Anyone who has a website or is a content creator can apply to join. If you’re accepted, you can advertise products on your website. If people click to buy something using your link, you earn a portion of the sale. Rates vary by product category but can be as high as 10%.

While the Amazon Influencer program is similar to the other program, it’s more exclusive. Amazon accepts applications from all types of influencers who use YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. When Amazon reviews your application, they’ll look at your follower count and your engagement metrics.

You’re not eligible for this program if you’re a media company or a brand. Instead, you can apply to be an Amazon Associate.

How Does the Amazon Influencer Program Work?

Once you’re accepted, you’re officially an Amazon influencer. This means that you’re able to monetize your social media content by sharing Amazon products in two different ways. Not only can you share affiliate links but now you’re able to create a storefront page on Amazon. That page lets you curate relevant products for you and your audience. You can also do live streams from your Amazon storefront and upload photos or videos to help you sell more products.

You earn a commission when your audience makes purchases using your affiliate links or buys something on your Amazon storefront. However, the amount you earn changes and is based on the products sold and the variable commission rates.

How to Become an Amazon Influencer

If you’re a content creator or influencer, here are the steps to take to become an Amazon influencer in 2023.

Step 1: Create an Account or Use an Existing Account

The first step you’ll take is to head to the Amazon Influencer Program homepage and click on the get started button. Next, you’ll be asked to choose an Amazon account to apply with. You can apply with your existing Amazon account. If you’re already an Amazon Associate, you can use that account. However, if you’re new to Amazon or want to create a new account, that’s also an option.

You’ll be asked to share more details about yourself as an influencer. Be ready to share your top social media account (the one with the most followers and engagement), a profile photo, your name, a short bio, and your address.

Step 2: Apply to Become an Amazon Influencer

The next step to becoming an Amazon Influencer is to fill out the official application. You’ll be asked to select one social media platform to apply with, whether YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook.

It’s best to pick the platform with the most followers and the best engagement. Doing that can help your chances of being accepted.

Step 3: Create Your Amazon Influencer Storefront

As an Amazon Influencer, you can start curating your storefront. You’ll be able to add any products that you want to share with your audience.

You can also create different categories to organize your storefront. As an Influencer, you can add or delete products as often as you’d like to keep your storefront updated.

Step 4: Create Content and Generate Sales

After your storefront is live, you’re free to share the URL or products on the storefront with your audience. You can create content showcasing these products or include a link to the URL in your social media bios. The more you share this URL, the more traffic you’ll drive to your store, and hopefully, that will translate into earning more commission through sales.

Becoming an Amazon Influencer might be a big goal that you have for 2023. Even if you don’t get accepted the first time you apply don’t give up. Continue to grow your social media platforms, and apply again when you’re ready. Not only can this program help you share the products you love on Amazon, but it can be another source of income you have as a creator.

