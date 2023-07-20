Harry Styles releases ‘Daylight’ music video—and fans are loving it

As a treat for fans worldwide, Harry Styles finally released the music video for “Daylight,” the fifth song from his smash-hit, Grammy-winning album Harry’s House to receive the music video treatment. He teased the music video’s visuals just as his Love On Tour is coming to an end.

The video, “made with love by a creative team from Ukraine” and helmed by Tanu Muiño, sees

the pop megastar joining a circus and immersing himself in all the acts, from standing in front of a knife-thrower’s target or getting blown out of a cannon while dressed as a beautiful yellow bird.

Fans reacted to the new music video with plenty of memes. In one tweet, a fan used videos to illustrate no context clues for the video.

daylight (music video) by harry styles no context pic.twitter.com/fZizLnG9Bi — alpha big dick (@harrysamother) July 19, 2023

In another meme, a Twitter user edited a clip of Harry riding horseback in the video to the Bridgerton string quartet version of his song “Sign of Times.”

who needs prince charming when theres harry styles pic.twitter.com/gW2bcWhFkK — Graicyg🏠 (@gracegathoni943) July 19, 2023

One Twitter user wrote, “Real footage of Harry encountering his fandom.”

A lot of Twitter users compared a yellow-feathered Harry to Big Bird.

harry in the daylight music video be like: pic.twitter.com/ilPu8fsZsf — Luna! (@littlebtrlight) July 19, 2023

“Daylight music video is for the greatest showman lovers,” another Twitter user claimed. Meanwhile, another user gleefully noted, “we ALL KNEW this man was going to find a way to show off his juggling skills in an mv one day.”

Styles clearly had fun reuniting with Tanu Muiño, who he collaborated with for the music video for “As It Was,” the single he used to kick off Harry’s House last spring. The last music video Styles released was the adorable, Wall-E-esque video for “Satellite” in May. The former One Direction member has continued to complete the final leg of his multi-year Love on Tour journey and is expected to perform his final tour date this Saturday, July 22nd in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

According to an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles hinted that he may take some well-deserved time off after such a long tour and album promotion period. It seems as though the “Daylight” music video may be his final send-off to fans before he goes into a much-needed hibernation period.