What started the Halle Bailey pregnancy rumors?

Rumors are pervasive online that claim The Little Mermaid‘s Halle Bailey is pregnant. The actress and other half in the sister duo Chloe x Halle is Black Twitter’s trending topic this week. The “Do It” singer was spotted in vlog footage from rapper DDG, her boyfriend’s streaming channel, with fans speculating she has a baby bump.

Now yall know that is not my niece- plz https://t.co/PEyrOoD6Kh — Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) August 20, 2023

Fans don’t like DDG

Bailey and rapper DDG confirmed their relationship in March 2022. Along with rapping, DDG is a YouTuber with 2.8 million subscribers. While the couple seems madly in love, social media and Bailey fans don’t love the match.

“Halle Bailey pregnant? DDG you will crumble,” @brvttie tweeted.

In the vlog footage circulating on X, Halle Bailey appears briefly walking around in a white top. Her hands are covering an alleged protruding stomach. Social media fueled more speculation when Bailey’s outfit at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour was re-examined. The singer wore a baggy pink shirt dress, and in certain clips once again has a slightly protruding stomach.

“Omg naurrrr not with dvd,” a commenter said in @themoneytea‘s TikTok video which has 1.6 million views. The post is a clip of the Bailey sisters meeting a young fan at the Beyoncé show with Halle Bailey in the infamous pink ensemble.

Fan reactions to the rumors

Fans reacted negatively to the pregnancy rumors with memes, GIFs, and pop culture images.

me to the rumours that halle bailey is pregnant pic.twitter.com/C6mNnfyrye — THIQUE SLUT 🪩💃🏾 (@philisamasito) August 20, 2023

STREETS SAYING HALLE BAILEY PREGNANT WITH DVD FUCK ASS BABY pic.twitter.com/JZu4yT0Mtg — bob I'éponge 🧽 (@MyouiManifesto) August 19, 2023

HALLE BAILEY IS NOT PREGNANT

pic.twitter.com/gd0wDXcf4x — ♪ c (@pIanetlalisa) August 20, 2023

PREGNANT BY WHO ???pic.twitter.com/xEWQGsptXm — Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) August 20, 2023

Chloe steps in

Halle Bailey has not commented on the matter, but her sister Chloe Bailey had a few words for spectators while on Instagram Live. “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen, hallelujah,” she said while reading comments.

On Monday, the two were spotted in Los Angeles for their clothing collaboration with Victoria’s Secret Pink. Noticeably, at the launch, Halle Bailey wore a black crop top. She shared details of the outfit on social media and captioned the post “last night”.

she put that crop top on jdjshjdkd https://t.co/XZmkjeyGRa — AARON (@lidolmix) August 22, 2023

Earlier, the Disney Princess shared a dance rehearsal clip from her “Angel” music video with a toned stomach. Maybe the internet should stop speculating on which celebrities are pregnant.