Halle Bailey in front of blue purple and green background

Fred Duval/Shutterstock (Licensed)

What started the Halle Bailey pregnancy rumors?

After surfaced video clips, the internet thinks Halle Bailey is pregnant.

Sayou Cooper 

Sayou Cooper

Internet Culture

Posted on Aug 23, 2023

Rumors are pervasive online that claim The Little Mermaid‘s Halle Bailey is pregnant. The actress and other half in the sister duo Chloe x Halle is Black Twitter’s trending topic this week. The “Do It” singer was spotted in vlog footage from rapper DDG, her boyfriend’s streaming channel, with fans speculating she has a baby bump. 

Fans don’t like DDG

Bailey and rapper DDG confirmed their relationship in March 2022. Along with rapping, DDG is a YouTuber with 2.8 million subscribers. While the couple seems madly in love, social media and Bailey fans don’t love the match.

“Halle Bailey pregnant? DDG you will crumble,” @brvttie tweeted.

In the vlog footage circulating on X, Halle Bailey appears briefly walking around in a white top. Her hands are covering an alleged protruding stomach. Social media fueled more speculation when Bailey’s outfit at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour was re-examined. The singer wore a baggy pink shirt dress, and in certain clips once again has a slightly protruding stomach.

“Omg naurrrr not with dvd,” a commenter said in @themoneytea‘s TikTok video which has 1.6 million views. The post is a clip of the Bailey sisters meeting a young fan at the Beyoncé show with Halle Bailey in the infamous pink ensemble.

@themoneytea We might’ve lost😭😭 #hallebailey #thelittlemermaid #rumours #pregnant #fyp ♬ Angel – Halle

Fan reactions to the rumors

Fans reacted negatively to the pregnancy rumors with memes, GIFs, and pop culture images.

Chloe steps in

Halle Bailey has not commented on the matter, but her sister Chloe Bailey had a few words for spectators while on Instagram Live. “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen, hallelujah,” she said while reading comments.

On Monday, the two were spotted in Los Angeles for their clothing collaboration with Victoria’s Secret Pink. Noticeably, at the launch, Halle Bailey wore a black crop top. She shared details of the outfit on social media and captioned the post “last night”.

Earlier, the Disney Princess shared a dance rehearsal clip from her “Angel” music video with a toned stomach. Maybe the internet should stop speculating on which celebrities are pregnant.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 23, 2023, 5:35 pm CDT

Sayou Cooper

Sayou Cooper is a freelance journalist covering the internet and popular culture.

Sayou Cooper
 